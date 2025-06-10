Mission Complete: Ready or Not Confirms July 15 Console Release Date

PRESS RELEASE – June 10, 2025 – VOID Interactive is pleased to announce that the final stages of console development have been completed for Ready or Not and the game is set for release on July 15.



Pre-orders are now live on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as the anticipated Summer launch approaches.



“This is a major milestone for everyone involved in the development of Ready or Not, from our initial development phase, to early access days, through to PC 1.0 and now consoles. Our amazing community has played a pivotal role in helping us shape this next chapter for Ready or Not and we wouldn’t be here without their valued feedback at all stages of development,” said Chris Stone, Studio General Manager – VOID Interactive, in a press release.

“We can’t wait to welcome our brand new console audience to Los Suenos and to share in their excitement this summer.”

Brand-new trailer here:

At console launch Ready or Not will feature:

18 single-player or online cooperative missions with up to five players.

2 new missions as part of the Los Sueños Stories free DLC update.

PC players will have access to the new missions in a free update day-and-date with console launch.

2 DLC’s that introduce 6 additional levels, and in Dark Waters DLC the UH-60 support Helicopter.

Dozens of options to customize a player’s entire SWAT team including armour, weapons, apparel, and more.

Immersive tactical gameplay, full flexibility of approach, and authentic equipment that SWAT teams utilize in the field.

Console pre-order bonuses include the following weapons:

M32A1 Grenade launcher.

MK-V Pistol.

590M Shotgun.

These items will be updated for free to PC owners of the game.

Ready or Not will launch physically and digitally for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the following editions:

Standard Edition

Base Game

Day One Edition

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus; M32A1 Grenade launcher, MK-V Pistol, 590M Shotgun

Deluxe Edition

Base Game

Home Invasion DLC

Dark Waters DLC

Unannounced DLC3

Official Ready or Not Soundtrack

Pre-Order Bonus; M32A1 Grenade launcher, MK-V Pistol, 590M Shotgun

About Ready or Not

Ready or Not puts players into high-risk and realistic scenarios involving SWAT teams. Defuse situations involving hostages, active bomb threats, barricaded suspects, and more. Ready or Not is rated ESRB M/PEGI18.

About VOID Interactive Limited

VOID Interactive is a digital provider in the video game and entertainment industry. VOID Interactive publishes the realistic, tactical first-person shooter, Ready or Not, as its flagship title, and is delivered digitally for download for PC systems. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland with business activities managed globally.