Mirealle Puzzle Adventure Announcement

PRESS RELEASE – July 7, 2025 – A world has split into thousands of floating islands. A forgotten history is hidden in ruins. Mirealle is a touching puzzle adventure set in a cozy universe. It is about the search for hope where a lost part of the world… and of oneself… are hidden in every detail.

The world has split into thousands of islands and it still whispers about the past to those who are willing to listen.

On a small secluded island a girl lives in silence and harmony with her trusty friend. But one day, her world changes and she starts her journey through forgotten ruins left behind by those who once lived there.

Mirealle is a meditative puzzle adventure about traveling through forgotten lands, small stories captured in old ruins and a big heart, where every island is a new puzzle hidden in the clouds.

Deep Atmosphere of a Secluded World

Feel the warmth of abandoned places, the whisper of clouds and the breath of ruins, where each location is a story frozen in time.

Touching And Mysterious Plot

The story is told in the form of a magical fairytale that makes you reflect on loss, hope and the power of care.

Various Puzzles

Solve unique levels where not only logic but also observation skills are required to awake mechanisms and open the way further.

Meditative Gameplay

Immerse yourself in a slow, cozy adventure where attention to details and inner peace are keys. There is no rush – only the journey and the world’s secrets.