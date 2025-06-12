MicroProse Announces Spearhead 2

PRESS RELEASE – June 12, 2025 – MicroProse is proud to announce it will publish Spearhead 2, the high-action modern tank simulation game and sequel to the cult classic Spearhead.

Built for both solo tacticians and tight-knit multiplayer crews, Spearhead 2 puts players in command of fully detailed, modern armored vehicles across destructible battlefields in Europe and the Middle East. Every mission is a test of coordination, combat instincts, and leadership under fire.

Key Features

Modern Armored Warfare: Command tanks, IFVs, and APCs with highly detailed interiors, realistic vehicle handling, and fully operational weapon systems.

Immersive Combat Zones: Engage across varied European and Middle Eastern environments – ruined cities, scorched deserts, and more – with destructible terrain and evolving mission objectives.

Co-op Focused Gameplay: Squad up with up to 16 players in tense, objective-driven missions where survival depends on teamwork and communication.

Diverse Mission Types: Tackle challenges including convoy ambushes, base defense, urban clearance, and high-value target elimination.

Maintenance and Logistics System: Keep a vehicle combat-ready with in-field repair mechanics and support elements.

The game offers fast-paced, tactically rich scenarios, placing players at the helm of authentic armored combat with a modern twist.