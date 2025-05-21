PRESS RELEASE – Metroidvania Somber Echoes Debuts on PS5 And Xbox This Summer

May 21, 2025 – Independent video game developers Rock Pocket Games and Lav Games announced today that its action-adventure sci-fi metroidvania Somber Echoes is coming to PS5 and Xbox on July 8 this year.

Armed with God-given powers, players take on the role of Adrestia, who has been given a second chance to save the universe from her crazed twin sister, with gameplay featuring unique traversal and puzzle elements blended with action packed combat and a rich story.

Somber Echoes premiers on console with a fresh new way to experience the game through the new Challenges mode. In the new mode players unlock challenges after completing boss fights and events, designed to extend gameplay and offer skill-based objectives to expand gameplay beyond the story experience.

Somber Echoes Gameplay Features

A Modern Console Metroidvania: Action packed side-scrolling gameplay, ideal for console players. Powered by Unreal Engine 5 players will embark upon a haunting journey through seven distinct districts, looming with decay, ruin and eerie beauty. Every dark corner hides a story.

Greco-Roman Story: Inspired by Greco-Roman mythos, and sci-fi visuals, players explore a wrecked spacecraft in deep space that is overrun by extra-dimensional horrors.

Multiple Endings: Gameplay actions shape how the story ends, the more players explore and discover the entirety of the ship, the more choices there will be when deciding the fate of the Atromitos.

Challenges Mode: A new way to experience Somber Echoes designed to extend gameplay and provide players with intense, skill-based objectives beyond the core story experience, including boss fight and puzzle challenges with more content planned for subsequent updates.

About Somber Echoes

Somber Echoes is a Greco-Roman inspired sci-fi Metroidvania set within the shell of the spacefaring vessel Atromitos, where divine ruin and cosmic rot intertwine. Awakened by primordial Gods and Goddesses, Adrestia ascends from ash and oblivion to hunt her twin sister Harmonia, now a mad architect of unmaking, through echoing halls and sanctums lost to time. Wield godlike wrath, uncover ancient sins, and carve your legacy into the bones of a dying world.

About Rock Pocket Games

Rock Pocket Games is an independent game development studio founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tonsberg, Norway. Specializing in crafting engaging and innovative video games, the studio has delivered over 30 titles across mobile, PC, and console platforms, including award-winning projects like Moons of Madness and Shiftlings.

About Lav Games

Lav Games is a game development studio focused on delivering high-quality co-development services and crafting original IP’s. The studio has contributed to a range of acclaimed AAA titles while building its own visually bold, artistically ambitious IP’s. The studio’s contributions include work on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Insurgency: Sandstorm and several upcoming titles yet to be announced.