Megabit Unveils New Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults Trailer

PRESS RELEASE – June 9, 2025 – Megabit and BKOM Studios have released an all-new trailer for Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults, showcasing brand new gameplay for the epic hack-and-slash action-RPG based on Paizo’s Tabletop Adventure Path.

The all new gameplay reinforces the challenges players will face as four iconics unite to conquer a sprawling mega-dungeon teeming with monstrous threats, hidden secrets and unforgettable encounters.



The nonstop battles are endless as players fight through sinister spider lairs, face cunning foes in tactical squad combat, collaborate to survive environmental hazards and confront towering bosses in heart-pounding showdowns.

Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults Key Features

Enter the Mega Dungeon: Delve deep into a sprawling mega dungeon beneath Gauntlight Keep. The Vaults are divided into several distinct biomes, each comprising its own chapter of the game. Each biome presents new foes, hazards, and bosses for the players to overcome.

Four iconic heroes of Pathfinder: Amiri the Barbarian, Harsk the Ranger, Kyra the Cleric, and Ezren the Wizard. Each features unique play styles, abilities, and feats, allowing for deep Pathfinder-style customization.

The more the mightier: Players can join forces with up to three other friends in local or online co-op for a fast and friendly pick-up adventure – either right from the beginning, during a tough boss fight, or just because they’ve discovered a new part of the dungeon and want to share the experience. Friends can join the fight anytime.

Lead the party: Players don’t just play one powerful hero – they control the full team of four. Players can stick with their favorite, and either switch to the other heroes when the time is right or deploy them to act on their own.

Teamwork & tactics: Controlling the entire team also allows players to take tactical advantage of each hero’s special strengths and even the odds against the abominations with powerful combos. Some combos are a 1-2 punch where timing is everything, their combos let heroes create something entirely new

Adaptable playstyle: Each hero can be customized via various advancement paths. Players choose how to improve each hero’s abilities as they level up to create the kind of hero they want to play.

Pathfinder: Abomination Vault will launch on PC and the release date will be announced soon.

About Megabit



Megabit is Aonic’s new publishing arm that was created to support its first and third party studio partners. Megabit will provide world class publishing services to support incredible developers around the world. Key titles under Megabit currently in development include Warren Spector’s highly anticipated Thick as Thieves from Otherside Entertainment and the cozy open world adventure Lou’s Lagoon from Tiny Roar, and more.

About BKOM Studios



Founded in 1996, BKOM Studios is the award-winning developer behind Sunday Gold, Overloot, Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation, Little Lords of Twilight, and more.

About Paizo



Paizo Inc. is one of the world’s leading hobby game publishers. Since 2002, millions of players have joined the goblin army by playing the Pathfinder and Starfinder Roleplaying Games in homes, at conventions, at their favorite local game stores, and digitally on virtual tabletops.