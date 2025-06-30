Medieval City Builder Noble Legacy Gets July 15 Early Access Launch on PC

PRESS RELEASE – June 30, 2025 – Noble Legacy, the third-person medieval kingdom builder from Studio 369, will launch into Steam Early Access on July 15, 2025. As a very hands-on peaceful ruler, players work directly with the people to build and grow the town, managing the various roles of villagers based on their personalities and capabilities.

In Noble Legacy, minimal combat threats allow players to build homes, manage town infrastructure, form strong relationships with villagers, and recruit new members to their growing community.

Starting today, players can pre-order the gamer and receive an exclusive in-game bonus: Abigail, a Tier 3 survivalist raised in the wild by outlaws. Pardoned for past crimes, Abigail returns to Greenwood bringing her knowledge of the forest and skills as a forager to the village. Abigail is known for her sharp-wit and playful charm in her interactions… though that may hide the pain of a troubled past.

Upon returning from war, players inherit Greenwood – a once-thriving land now neglected and crumbling. As the new Lord, forgo a life of luxury and opt to join the people on the cobbled paths and verdant fields of the land while meeting the diverse personalities. Build every structure, share designs, collect skilled villagers, manage resources, and grow a thriving realm.

Far from conflict, players can focus on creativity, economic growth, and test unique strategies, to shape a legacy that lasts. They’ll build homes, farms, markets, blacksmiths and taverns – by design or through a diverse library of prefabs – to attract the most talented settlers that will help the land flourish.

Key Features

Third-Person Kingdom Builder

Experience a deep kingdom management simulator elevated through a dynamic third-person perspective. Effortlessly toggle between a strategic top-down view to oversee and govern the realm, and an immersive third-person view to explore lands, connect with people, and build the kingdom’s future.

Collect Skilled Craftsmen

Attract the most valuable villagers in the land and turn them into loyal followers to strengthen the kingdom. Ensure their homes are properly furnished, entertainment is plentiful and provide cutting-edge tools to sustain their loyalty and boost their productivity. How many of the land’s greatest talents will be inspired to serve the cause?

Custom & Prefab Building System

Rapidly grow the kingdom with pre-crafted buildings or meticulously design every structure to build a realm unlike any other. Save unique creations and share them with fellow rulers through the Steam Workshop.

Economy Management / Fishing & Hunting

Cultivate farms, gather from forests and waters, and harness resources to fuel a vibrant economy. Strategically develop production chains and allocate labor to create a flourishing kingdom. Amass wealth through trade, commerce, and lively entertainment, establishing the realm as the most preeminent economic hub in all the land.

About Studio 369

Developed by the award-winning team at Studio 369, Noble Legacy is a city-building game where players can create, customize and run their own medieval kingdom, blending the depth of city-building simulation with the immersive perspective of a third person RPG.