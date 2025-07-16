Meaningfull Games PBC Launches Crab Blast – A Game Where Every Puzzle You Beat Helps Fund a Cancer Charity of Your Choice

PRESS RELEASE – July 16, 2025 – Meaningfull Games, a Public Benefit Corporation blending fun mobile gaming with social good, is proud to announce the launch of Crab Blast, a playful yet purpose-driven match-3 puzzle game where players don’t just solve puzzles – they help fight cancer.

In Crab Blast, players match their way through hundreds of clever puzzles, clearing cranky crabs and tropical obstacles in a bright, relaxing environment. But what sets Crab Blast apart is its mission: 10% of all revenue is donated to cancer charities, and players get to choose which cancer organizations their playtime supports.

“What if time and money spent playing mobile games could be leveraged for health impact — without sacrificing any fun?” said Jonathan O’Donnell, MD, Founder of Meaningfull Games PBC.

Meaningfull Games PBC is also inviting cancer charities to partner directly with Crab Blast and be featured within the game.

“We want to build a platform where cancer charities of all sizes can benefit from the power of mobile gaming,” added O’Donnell. “If you’re a cancer organization looking for a fresh way to engage supporters, we’d love to hear from you.”

Crab Blast Features

Satisfying, Brain-Teasing Match-3 Gameplay

Lovable Crabby Antagonists and Tropical Charm

Players Choose Which Cancer Charities They Support

10% of All Revenue Donated to Cancer Organizations

Invitation for Cancer Charities to Join the Platform and Fun

Crab Blast is available now to download for free via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Meaningfull Games PBC

Meaningfull Games, a Public Benefit Corporation, builds engaging mobile games designed to improve health and well-being. Its debut title Crab Blast donates 10% of revenue to cancer charities chosen by players, with a growing network of nonprofit partners. The company’s long-term vision includes expanding across genres, health causes, and social impact opportunities—proving that gaming can be both joyful and meaningful.