Marvelous USA’s Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Opens Digital Pre-Orders

PRESS RELEASE – June 8 2025 – Marvelous USA has released a pair of new videos for its upcoming dark sci-fi action game, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, ahead of its release for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC on Sept. 5, 2025.

The new story trailer offers a look at some of the mysterious enemies, supporting characters, and stylish action-combat against monsters and Arsenals that players will experience through the game’s thrilling narrative.

The publisher has also opened digital pre-orders on all platforms in the Americas, available as a standard edition; a Digital Deluxe edition, which includes the game and access to substantial post-launch DLC, featuring new story content and customization options for an Arsenal and Outer; and a Super Digital Deluxe edition, which includes the game, the aforementioned DLC sets, a digital soundtrack, and a digital art book.

All digital pre-orders will get the “Special Equipment Set” DLC as a bonus, which includes the “Bahamut” Arsenal Skin, the Beguiling Suit (Outer Suit), and the Special Equipment – Victorious Gleam (Laser Blade), as well as the “Purchase Bonus Item Set” DLC, which includes the Special Equipment – Variable Breadth (Longbow), Bonus Attachment Set 1, and Bonus Item Set.

The latest Gameplay Systems video delves into the functionality of the particle weapon Combat Support System, a preinstalled modification for Arsenal body armor providing Outers with powerful particle armaments.

The three basic systems include Assault Shift (AS), which automatically targets and shoots enemies, Guard Shift (GS), offering a directional shield that nullifies attacks, and Wing Shift (WS), giving players the ability to fly at high speeds. Using these particle armaments consumes a limited resource, Femto, giving Outers a powerful temporary boost to be used strategically.

In this new entry in the Daemon X Machina series, fly into battle in a customized Arsenal, unleashing a variety of attacks tailored to each player’s playstyle. Feel the exhilaration of fast-paced combat as players freely explore a deadly and dangerous open world on land or in the air.

After taking down foes and collecting their weapons and equipment, players can upgrade their skills to expand their options on the battlefield. Suit up for a dark sci-fi story where players can face titanic boss battles alone or with up to two other players online.

Created and produced by Kenichiro Tsukuda and featuring stunning mechanical designs from Shoji Kawamori, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion takes the franchise in a dramatic new direction. Join the Reclaimers in their fight against the Axiom. Humanity’s battle for liberation begins now.

Key Features

A Titanic Evolution – Daemon X Machina’s high-octane armored action debuts on a new generation of platforms, bringing with it an epic sci-fi adventure, gameplay that’s accessible to newcomers, and an expanded scope sure to satisfy returning fans.

Build a Better You – Now a nimble suit of armor, each Arsenal can be fully customized both in design and in loadout, with the ability to craft or salvage new elements.

Together You Can Make a Difference – Cooperative and asynchronous multiplayer means players never truly fight alone. Team up with friends online to tackle the epic story and battles together.

Beautiful and Deadly – Explore an alien planet in an Arsenal as players battle against mechanical and organic enemies. Trek through the vast open world on foot, fly through the skies, or when all else fails, gallop on horseback across plains, swamps, mountains, and more.

