Marble Champions Rolls Onto PC July 24

PRESS RELEASE – July 9, 2025 – Indie developer Luc Versleijen proudly announces the upcoming release of Marble Champions, launching on Steam on July 24, 2025.

Marble Champions is a fast-paced marble racer that combines precision racing with unpredictable chaos and creative freedom. The game blends physics-based control, competitive racing, and party-style chaos into one uniquely marble-powered experience.

Key Features

Fast-Paced Marble Racing: Master the marble’s speed, balance, and boosts across ramps, tight corners, drops, moving platforms, and surprise hazards.

Rise through the ranks: Enter the Marble League with a varied selection of procedurally generated race events.

Collect ’Em All: Unlock a wide roster of unique marbles, each with different stats adapted to various styles of gameplay.

Tournaments: Enter pre-designed tournaments with multiple tracks and unlock special marbles to take home the trophy.

Time Trials: Race against the clock (and ghosts) to shave seconds off the time in community created tracks and reach the top of the global leaderboards.

Daily Trials: Face new challenges every day with rotating time trial levels. Compete for the top spot on global leaderboards to win prizes and unlock new marbles.

Local Multiplayer: Compete with friends in local multiplayer, with up to four marbles.

Creative Track Designer: Design and share your own tracks using the intuitive track designer.

Marble Show: Set up a course and let the show unfold. Watch marbles race in a hands-off mode designed for fun, party environments, and stream-ready entertainment.

About the Developer

Luc Versleijen is a freelance 3D designer and animator from The Netherlands. Alongside client work, he also designs and develops his own games (previously under the name “Neonchimp Games”) and is the creator behind titles like Spiral Splatter and Crashbots.