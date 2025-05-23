PRESS RELEASE – Maniac is Now Available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch

May 23, 2025 – The wait is over for the high-octane madness of Maniac. Prepare for a wild ride where chaos and strategy collide in this heart-pounding action-packed experience that promises to test your limits and keep you coming back for more.

In Maniac, players will dive headfirst into a fast-paced world filled with unexpected twists, mind-bending challenges, and non-stop action. Whether you’re racing against time, battling enemies, or solving puzzles, every second counts. The game delivers a unique blend of intense gameplay, wild creativity, and dark humor that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Maniac features

Action-Packed Gameplay – Embrace the madness with adrenaline-fueled gameplay that keeps you hooked from start to finish.

Challenging Puzzles & Surprises – Every level offers something new, from unexpected challenges to mind-bending puzzles that require quick thinking.

About Transhuman Games

A bunch of misfits scattered around the world, striving to change, challenge and inspire. We don’t focus on any one genre or audience – we just focus on making awesome things. Currently we’re working on projects ranging from the build’n’kill multiplayer games like King Arthur’s Gold and Soldat, to the insane and intense roguelite Maniac.

About Skystone Games

Skystone Games aims to be a global leader in video game publishing with a passion for uncovering rich new experiences highlighting incredible talent worldwide. Founded by industry veterans David Brevik (creator of the Diablo franchise) and Bill Wang (Perfect World & Giant), Skystone Games has launched titles such as Spacelines from the Far Out, UNDYING, and Hellcard.