Mandragora: Whispers of The Witch Tree — New Trailer

PRESS RELEASE – June 27, 2025 – Knights Peak and Primal Game Studio have unveiled a new trailer that showcases the remarkable development of Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree since its launch. The video highlights the most significant improvements, including new areas to explore, quality-of-life, and balance improvements, demonstrating the studio’s ongoing commitment to post-launch support.

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree, now featuring Update 1.5, is available digitally on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The dedicated Mandragora community has played a vital role in shaping each patch, and both Primal Game Studio and Knights Peak remain committed to this collaborative approach. Looking ahead, players can look forward to the highly anticipated New Game+ mode, set to launch in July.

Also coming:

Optional Braer Castle wing with high-value loot.

New early-game ring Guild’s Compliment and six starter runestones.

Hidden chamber in Forsaken Mine plus Frost Rune & Frost Oil diagrams.

Portal link between Rhys and Yrsa for faster travel.

Extra character customisation: three skin tones, two tattoo sets.

Entropy Refinements.

Smoother late-game platforming and enemy pacing.

Free entry/exit from Entropy Rifts and in-rift respawn points.

Quality-of-Life & Balance Adjustments.

Significantly expanded options for adjusting the difficulty at any time.

Map checkmarks, bigger marker limit, and added shortcuts.

Clearer enemy HP feedback; visible Adrenaline/Mana when talents unlock.

Separated fall/trap deaths and recoverable Death Essence before bosses.

Re-tuned stamina costs, poison scaling, item buffs, and vendor pricing.

Camera and UI tweaks for sharper visibility in Entropy zones.

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is available in both a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition for PC (without third-party DRM via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.com),

PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree will also be available in physical format starting September 5 as a Standard Edition and a Collector’s Edition. The Collector’s Edition will feature exclusive physical items, such as an artbook, a soundtrack CD, and more alongside the game.

About Primal Game Studio

Primal Game Studio is an independent video game developer established by industry veterans in 2012. Headquartered in Budapest, it is a global team of over 60 passionate game makers for PC and consoles.

About Knights Peak Interactive

Knights Peak Interactive, a division of MY.GAMES, is a game publisher partnering with diverse developers worldwide. Committed to equality, it supports both emerging and established studios in reaching new heights in global markets and brand development. Knights Peak views games as portals to immersive stories, offering players a multitude of adventures in a welcoming environment.