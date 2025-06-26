MagicX Surprise Drops New Zero 40 DS-Focused Handheld

MagicX is arguably one of the better known names when it comes to modern handheld companies that focus on retro systems, and it recently released its latest device, the MagicX Zero 40. Initially delayed until later this month, MagicX instead surprise-launched it yesterday (June 25).

The MagicX Zero 40 is specially designed to handle Nintendo DS titles (through emulation), as well as PSP, PSX, N64 and other older consoles. It’s available in stylish black or white, and with a choice of 64GB or 128GB SD card for storage.

“Supports more than 30 emulators and has been specially optimized for NDS, giving you an excellent NDS gaming experience,” MagicX said on the device’s store page.

Pocket Power

The Zero 40 follows hot on the heels of MagicX’s last release, a second version of its Mini Zero 28. As its name suggests, that device is practically pocket-sized, whereas the Zero 40 is a bit chunkier. However, the extra size does mean it has a few features not that common in rival handhelds.

Chief among these is stereo sound via dual channel speakers, along with haptic feedback. The Zero 40 also comes with a 4.0” IPS touchscreen, complete with fingerprint-free Multi-Touch coating. For internet use, the device includes 2.4G WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 capabilities.

In terms of processing power, the MagicX Zero 40 comes with an A133P (Allwinner Cortex A53 1.8G) chipset. This is a popular CPU among retro handhelds, from Powkiddy devices through to the TrimUI Smart Pro; other Allwinner chipsets tend to appear in other handhelds, too, from Anbernic and Miyoo among others.

It can apparently fit in your pocket, but you’ll likely have to sacrifice the ability to sit down if you do.

The MagicX Zero 40 comes with a 64-bit Android OS with Dawn Launcher, an open source game launcher for Android. And in terms of actual game time, users should be able to get five to seven hours’ worth thanks to the 4,300 mAh battery.

MagicX states on the Zero 40 store page that orders placed before the morning of June 28 will be shipped soon, whereas orders placed later in the day on June 28, or after that date, will be shipped on July 5 at the earliest.