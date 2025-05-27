PRESS RELEASE – Lost Twins 2 Announcement Trailer Drops, Coming Soon to PS5

May 27, 2023 – Lost Twins 2, the whimsical puzzle adventure about siblings Abi and Ben, has just revealed its official announcement trailer, giving players a first look at the game’s charming world-shifting mechanics, emotional storytelling, and hand-crafted visuals.

Developed by Playdew, Lost Twins 2 follows two separated siblings navigating magical puzzle realms where shifting tiles and manipulating space is the key to reuniting. The trailer offers a sneak peek at the unique dual-character gameplay, atmospheric soundscapes, and immersive level design that make the sequel stand out.

Lost Twins 2 is officially heading to PlayStation 5, bringing its story-rich puzzles to a wider audience in August this year.