LGBTQ+ Choice-Driven Visual Novel Truer Than You Out Now

PRESS RELEASE – July, 15, 2025 – Truer than You, a choice-driven visual novel from indie studio Transcenders Media, is out now on Steam.

When Rin, a non-binary 26-year-old, starts their unusual new job as a gig-worker for a secretive company that sends actors into real-life situations, they find themselves in a range of strange scenarios, from pretending to be someone’s date to being the anonymous face of an activist campaign.

Set in a vibrant and beautifully stylized world deep in the clutches of Capitalism, players are tasked with helping Rin through their new job, making tough decisions as they weigh up when to toe the company line and when to follow their heart. After all, Rin is free to make their own decisions on how they approach clients and their requests, with one strict rule: don’t let anyone know they’re an actor!

LGBTQ+ and diversity aspects are a mainstay of the game, as Truer than You doesn’t shy away from complex ideas. It questions roles in society, including gender, sexuality, identity, and relationship norms, embracing everyone’s unique identities within its “queer utopia” setting.

With a keen awareness that not all players are interested in pursuing romance, Truer than You allows players to play to their own comfort levels, exploring non-normative relationship options across the LGBTQ+ spectrum, made possible by the game’s intelligent, flowing dialogue system and over 1000 dialogue options to choose from.

Key Features

Meet a strong cast of queer-friendly characters as you progress through the story, depicted in a stunning and vibrant visual style.

Uncover new endings with each playthrough thanks to more than 1,000 dialogue choices and the option to not speak at all.

Steer conversations or sit back and watch interactions unfold thanks to Truer than You’s unique flowing dialogue choice system.

Explore relationships and dilemmas surrounding ideas like authenticity, society, and climate change in a game unafraid to examine complex ideas and tough topics.

Set in a “queer utopia,” Truer than You puts LGBTQ+ identities at the forefront and explores different identities and relationship options.

Truer Than You is out now on PC and is set to launch on Nintendo Switch later this year. A demo is currently available to play on Steam.

About Transcenders Media

Transcenders Media delivers experiences for PC, console and mobile platforms. The team creates heartfelt games and stories about their world and what it means to be human. Transcenders Media currently consists of Bobbi A Sand (game design, story and art), Pixie Johan Anderson (programming), Niklas Ström (sound design) and Douglas Holmquist (music).

In 2019, the developers released Knife Sisters, a visual novel about emotions, power and dependence. Knife Sisters was part of the IndieCade Showcase at E3 in 2019 and went on to win the Longest Feature Award at A Maze Festival in 2020.