Kurai Yama is An Upcoming PS1-Style Survival Horror

Marincess Studio, a solo developer based in Tunisia, has revealed the first trailer for their debut title, the upcoming survival horror Kurai Yama. It features a suitably creepy PlayStation One aesthetic, as well as tank controls and fixed camera angles.

Kurai Yama puts players in the shoes of a Japanese schoolgirl as she investigates her sister’s disappearance, and an apparent link to a cursed mountain town. Fans of old school horror, loading screens of slowly opening doors, and grainy textures are sure to find a lot to like in this title.

“Kurai Yama follows Saki, a goth girl from Japan with a fascination for the supernatural. She spends her nights combing through obscure internet forums in search of ghost stories until she stumbles upon a thread about Hozuki, a town shrouded in rumors and disappearances,” Marincess Studio said in an interview with the Survival Horrors site.

“Determined to find answers, Saki boards a train to Hozuki, a town steeped in dark secrets. What awaits her is a nightmare she never expected.”

Retro Terror With a Modern Twist

Modern PSX games are gaining in popularity, from demented open world mysteries like Garn47 through to the recently released Labyrinth of the Demon King, which transports players to feudal Japan to fight grotesque monsters. Kurai Yama is playing its cards close to its chest, in terms of the enemies you’ll face, but has certainly nailed the atmosphere of retro survival horrors.

Hozuki is a town of secrets and puzzles, and Marincess Studio has highlighted the overall ethos of the game: “With no weapons to rely on, the game emphasizes the feeling of vulnerability, putting players in Saki’s shoes as she navigates the dangers of Hozuki.”

The lighting effects are, as the kids say, on point.

Kurai Yama also puts a focus on the all-enveloping darkness in the town, as exploration is a key aspect of the game but one where a flashlight is essential to not just navigate but find clues. As the protagonist digs deeper into the town and the mystery of her sister’s disappearance, players will discover shocking truths.

“In this retro survival horror, Saki uncovers that she’s surrounded by a bigger threat, relying on her wits to solve intricate puzzles and unravel haunting mysteries,” the developer said on their official YouTube channel.

The fixed angles really capture that retro “something-deeply-unpleasant-is-probably-watching-me” vibe.

As well apparent Silent Hill and Resident Evil references, there’s a touch of Fatal Frame and Forbidden Siren to Kurai Yama, too. Players can find out if it’s the right kind of spooky for them when the game is released on PC early in 2026.