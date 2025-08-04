Koei Tecmo Announces the Dynasty Warriors 25th Anniversary Project

PRESS RELEASE – Aug. 4, 2025 – Today, Koei Tecmo America and developer Omega Force announced that celebration plans are underway for the 25ᵗʰ Anniversary of their tactical action game series, Dynasty Warriors.

This includes the development of large-scale DLC for Dynasty Warriors: ORIGINS (now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam), as well as the development of a remastered version of a classic series title. To add to the celebration, a dedicated 25ᵗʰ anniversary website and commemorative trailer have been released.

Further updates regarding upcoming games and special anniversary events will be gradually announced on the website and the official X account. Additionally, a follow-and-repost campaign started today on the official X account where three participants will have the chance to win a digital edition of the early works soundtrack collection.

About Dynasty Warriors

Dynasty Warriors is a tactical action series of games that spans over 20 years and has shipped over 21 million units worldwide. Traditionally, players take on the role of officers from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms while battling through hordes of soldiers in 1 vs. 1,000 gameplay.

With the latest title, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, developer Omega Force returns to these roots and delivers what the series has aimed for since its inception: the overwhelming sense of realism of a battlefield where large armies of opposing sides meet, the exhilarating feeling of advancing with your allies and pushing up the battle line, and the thrill of striking down countless enemies.

About Koei Tecmo America Corp.

Koei Tecmo America Corp. is a publisher of interactive entertainment software for current generation consoles, handhelds and digital download content based in Burlingame, California. The company is best known for its Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors franchises. Tecmo is best known for the Dead or Alive, Ninja Gaiden, Tecmo Bowl, and Fatal Frame series.