Keychron Debuts Full Ceramic Magnetic Keyboard With New Q16 HE 8K Design

Keychron Introduces Ceramic Build In New Magnetic Keyboard

Keychron has introduced the Q16 HE 8K, a compact 65% keyboard built with a full ceramic body and ceramic keycaps combined with magnetic sensing technology. The company launched the project through a crowdfunding campaign with an early price of $219.99 in two colors, Cetacean Blue and Mint White. The model introduces materials not commonly used in premium keyboards dominated by metal and plastic construction.

Ceramic is presented as a durable surface with a cool and smooth feel intended to produce a distinct tactile and acoustic typing experience. The finish offers a refined appearance while also shaping the sound profile associated with each key press. Keychron positions the design as a response to users seeking new material choices that also support daily productivity.

“Great keyboards should feel fast, sound great, and look like objects worth keeping,” said Paul Tan, COO at Keychron. “With Q16 HE 8K we explored ceramic for everyday use, then matched it with magnetic sensing and 8K performance so users get both a new material experience and elite speed.”

The broader keyboard market has slowed in material experimentation as expectations continue to rise around speed and customization. Keychron highlights ceramic as a way to expand design language without reducing performance. The Q16 HE 8K attempts to unify this approach through durability and responsiveness in a compact layout.

Magnetic Sensing Technology Focuses On Precision Input

The keyboard features Lime magnetic switches paired with Tunneling Magnetoresistance sensors intended to deliver accuracy and rapid actuation. The system is designed to exceed the performance of common Hall effect switches by offering improved precision and efficiency.

The 8,000 Hz polling rate processes inputs every 0.125 ms, which Keychron states is 8 times faster than the 1,000 Hz rate widely used in gaming keyboards. The scanning rate reaches up to 256,000 Hz with a sensitivity of 0.01 mm. These specifications allow adjustable actuation levels and analog depth for work and play scenarios.

Cherry profile ceramic keycaps support the magnetic system by providing a durable finishing material. This combination reinforces sensory feedback while helping maintain consistency during extended use.

Compact Layout Supports Personalization And Performance

The Q16 HE 8K adopts a 65% layout designed to preserve essential keys while freeing desk space. The ceramic housing is developed for resistance to wear during extended daily sessions. Adjustable actuation depth offers input flexibility ranging from light presses for rhythm applications to defined pressure for creative editing tasks.

The keyboard is compatible with the Keychron Launcher web app, which allows customization directly in a browser. Users can remap keys, create macros, adjust per key behavior, and modify lighting without installing additional software. Keychron presents this approach as a convenience for users working across creative suites and games.

Profile switching through the app supports quick transitions between workloads. The blend of magnetic sensing, ceramic materials, and browser based configuration consolidates speed and control into a single design.

Delivery Timeline And Company Background

Keychron lists December 2025 as the estimated delivery window for Kickstarter orders. The Q16 HE 8K is positioned as another step in the company’s ongoing effort to expand materials and sensing technology in the keyboard market.

Founded in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts, Keychron has reached more than 5 million customers worldwide. The company has completed 16 crowdfunding campaigns and received recognition including the 2024 European Hardware Awards and the 2025 CES Innovation Award. Keychron states that it will continue developing advanced mechanical keyboards with minimalist aesthetics.