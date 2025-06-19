KARMA: The Dark World Now Available in Physical Format For PlayStation 5

PRESS RELEASE – 19 June, 2025 – Meridiem and Wired Productions have announced that KARMA: The Dark World, a first-person cinematic psychological thriller set in a dystopian world where the Leviathan Corporation is omnipresent, is now available in physical format for PlayStation 5.

The year is 1984, the place is East Germany, and things are not quite what they seem. Developed by Pollard Studio and published and distributed by Wired Productions, players will delve into a dark and strange world with an investigation officer from the Thought Bureau, to find traces of lost memories and fulfill their destiny.

Meridiem has been responsible for the design and manufacturing of KARMA: The Dark World- Limited Edition for PlayStation 5, which includes a special case, three art cards, a physical Leviathan ID Badge, a downloadable code for the soundtrack and a downloadable code for the art book.

What starts out as another case for Roam Agent Daniel McGovern, sees him discover a world of deceit and betrayal, where everything he knows starts to be questioned, including his own identity.

Explore a city under the iron grip rule of the Leviathan Corp, where employees are drugged to increase productivity and surveillance is widespread. But are you ready to confront your demons and uncover the truth lurking in the shadows of your mind?

Features

Welcome to the Leviathan Corp: Immerse yourself in a dystopian world built on future technology, where the city never sleeps and every shadow holds a secret.

Become a Roam Agent: Step into the shoes of Daniel McGovern and use a combination of investigative tools and your own keen intellect to solve puzzles and unravel the truth.

Open Your Mind: Dive into the memories of suspects to retrace their steps and piece together your investigations, but be careful – the human psyche is a dangerous place where emotions, will and desire hold power.

Discover the Truth: Keep your sanity and wits as you uncover a dark story of love, loss and deception, where nothing is as it seems and every corner brings another twist to unravel.

Next Generation Visuals: Explore a meticulously detailed world with stunning visuals and effects all powered by Unreal Engine 5.

A Stunning Soundtrack: A completely original OST featuring original songs that draws you into the cinematic world of Karma, and created in collaboration with Dolby Atmos.

TV:s for heads? What will they think of next?

About Meridiem

We are Meridiem, a video game publisher and distributor in love with its culture, which we protect and pass on in order to preserve it. We do this by fostering talent through investment in independent projects with potential, bringing back classic titles, promising indies and AAA games while continuing to support the physical format.

About Wired Productions

Wired Productions is a true Indie Publisher presenting a diverse range of specially curated games from some of the greatest storytellers and independent developers. Named as “Indie Publisher of the Year” at the MCV / Develop Awards, Wired is home to an award-winning collection of titles including: DIG VR, Gori: Cuddly Carnage, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, Arcade Paradise VR, Tin Hearts, Martha Is Dead, The Falconeer, The Last Worker, and Deliver Us the Moon. Upcoming titles include: Hotel Architect, Beneath and KARMA: The Dark World.

About Pollard Studio

Pollard Studio is based in Shanghai, China. They are an elite team with talented and passionate developers with experience on many titles from studios such as EA, Virtuos, and other game companies. Founded in 2018, they are a team of 20 with four based in LA, USA.