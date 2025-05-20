PRESS RELEASE – Karate Rogue, a Roguelike Martial Arts Dungeon RPG From Square Enix Dev

May 20, 2025 – In Karate Rogue, you descend into a cursed dungeon armed with nothing but your fists. This tactical turn-based RPG blends martial arts combat with roguelike exploration. Master lethal techniques, build your own combos, knock out demons, and conquer the abyss.

Karate Rogue Key Features

Tactical Turn-Based Combo Battles: Chain together martial arts techniques to defeat demon hordes. Even during the enemy’s turn, you can counter using stances that blend offense and defense – float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.

Item Collection and Survival: Explore procedurally generated dungeons and collect weapons, armor, and food that restores your HP. But beware – wielding a legendary holy sword may prevent you from using your fists.

A Harsh Sentence, A Path to Mastery: Thrown into the abyss as punishment and stripped of everything but your fists, you must fight to survive. Encounter allies and enemies, beasts and threats, and uncover the essence of martial arts and the eldritch truths buried deep below.

Development Team Highlights

Producer: EITO TERRY

Original author of the manga Karate Master Isekai and a professional novelist. He currently serves as a scenario writer and director on Square Enix titles. For Karate Rogue, he leads development and personally animates the game’s pixel-art martial arts techniques.

Composer: TOMOAKI OGA

Known for his work on Pokémon Sun and Moon, Oga is composing the stage and battle music for Karate Rogue.

Monster Designer: GINOYA

Pixel artist with credits on Romancing SaGa Re;universe, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, and Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.