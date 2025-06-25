Skip to content
Introducing Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 — Gundams Arrive

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
June 26, 2025
PRESS RELEASE – June 25, 2025 – Get interstellar and launch into battle as Gundam descends on Call of Duty: Mobile in Season 6 – Gundams Arrive.

Get ready to duel it out with Gundam themed mech in the 4v4 Gundam Team Deathmatch, earn free rewards in the Gundam in-game event, and then unlock Gundam-themed Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more through two Series Armories store offers.

Beyond Gundam, the Season 6 Battle Pass adds sci-fi themed Operators, Weapon Blueprints, and more, all ready to stand toe to toe with enemy Operators, whether they’re fighting with boots on the ground or suiting up for mech combat. This content will be launching alongside a Double CP event that will last for the entire season. 

 Season 6 – Gundams Arrive goes live beginning July 2 at 5 PM PT.

