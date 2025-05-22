The acclaimed survival VR shooter Into the Radius 2 is now available in Early Access for Meta Quest 3 and 3S. Developed and published by CM Games from Estonia, the release marks the series’ first foray onto a standalone VR platform. This version brings nearly all features from the PCVR edition, adapted for the technical specifications of Meta’s latest headsets.

Set in the surreal and dangerous Pechorsk Anomaly, Into the Radius 2 invites players to immerse themselves in an atmospheric world filled with threats and mysteries. The game officially launched on Meta Quest 3 and 3S on May 21, 2025, and is available in English.

“Embark on a haunting journey through the eerie world either as a lone explorer or join forces with up to four players to confront the dangers of the Radius together,” CM Games writes on its official website.

A Near-complete Standalone Experience

While the Meta Quest 3 and 3S version mirrors the PCVR edition in terms of core content, some notable omissions and adjustments were made for performance optimization. The Pechorsk Outskirts location, introduced in the 0.13 update on PCVR, is not included. However, all other improvements from that update have been retained.

Distortion zones and their related protective gear are absent in this build. Progression systems and difficulty settings have also been fine-tuned to match the capabilities of the standalone platform. Some difficulty options, such as increasing enemy count beyond normal, are not available.

What Players Can Expect at Launch

The initial Early Access version offers two major locations, Forest and Peninsula, along with the base known as UNPSC Facility 21. Players will encounter four types of anomalies, six varieties of Mimics, and five other enemy types. The enemy AI matches the behavior of its PCVR counterpart.

There are times when only a Boom Stick will get the job done. Here comes the BOOM!

Weapons play a central role, with 24 firearms available, each featuring multiple variants. Players can enhance their arsenal with over 40 attachments including sights, lasers, silencers, and foregrips. Loadout customization is deep, with players able to design rigs, vests, and backpacks to suit individual playstyles.

Key survival mechanics such as stamina and hunger are integrated. A cooperative mode for two players is also in beta, although crossplay between PCVR and Quest versions is not planned. Difficulty presets are available for those looking to tailor their experience.

Realism And Tactical Gameplay

Weapon realism is a standout feature in Into the Radius 2. Each firearm must be handled, cleaned, and maintained accurately. Failure to upkeep weapons can result in malfunctions, raising the stakes in every firefight.

Loadout customization allows for complete control over gear setup. Players can arrange pouches, holsters, and attachments freely. Whether using presets or creating unique loadouts, the system supports both tactical flexibility and comfort.

There’s nothing on the map about flying buildings. This will be a 1 star yelp review!

The Pechorsk Anomaly is filled with environmental hazards and aggressive entities. Players face intelligent Mimics that employ tactical behavior and monsters like Fragments and Creeps that challenge both reflexes and strategy. Every mission and encounter demands careful planning and resource management.

A Milestone For CM Games

CM Games is based in Tallinn, Estonia, and has evolved from a small team to a global developer with over 90 professionals. The company has created mobile, PC, and VR titles enjoyed by more than 500 million players. The release of Into the Radius 2 on Meta Quest marks another significant step as CM Games continues to expand into new platforms and genres.

With its Early Access via Steam key launch, Into the Radius 2 on Meta Quest 3 and 3S delivers a compelling survival experience shaped by realism, customization, and atmospheric storytelling. As development continues, players can expect further updates and features tailored to the unique capabilities of standalone VR.