Hypercharge: Unboxed Available Now on PlayStation

PRESS RELEASE – May 30, 2025 – Independent developer Digital Cybercherries has announced that its acclaimed indie shooter about sentient action figures, Hypercharge: Unboxed, is available now on PlayStation 4 and 5. The anticipated title features cross-platform support across PC and Xbox.

Inspired by films like Toy Story and Small Soldiers, Hypercharge: Unboxed is a first and third-person shooter action figure game where players complete objectives by defending the Hypercore against waves of weaponized toys and defeat Major Evil together in the story campaign.

Hypercharge welcomes both parents and children into a vibrant world of action figures and toys. It’s a way for adults to remember the fun of their own childhoods and make new, happy memories with their children.

Hypercharge: Unboxed features a full story campaign mode, which can be played solo offline or with up to 4-players online in co-op. The game also supports split-screen play, both locally and online. The PlayStation release will feature cross-platform support for the PC and Xbox versions (with Switch support to follow). It’s also possible to play with AI teammates or opponents.

Players feeling more competitive than collaborative, Hypercharge: Unboxed has got them covered too, as it features an array of PvP modes for brief bouts of action figure mayhem. Defend the Hypercore, survive waves of relentless hordes of weaponised toys, or enjoy a good old-fashioned free-for-all rumble.

“After announcing the release date of Hypercharge: Unboxed on PlayStation a month ago, it was surreal quickly finding our small indie title sandwiched between Doom: The Dark Ages and Elden Ring Nightreign in second place,” said Joe Henson, Creative Gameplay and Marketing Director at Digital Cybercherries. “We can’t thank PlayStation fans enough for their support and we’re really excited that you can finally all get to play the game today.”

Key Features

1-4 player online/local co-op.

Full split-screen support including online/local.

Single player/offline play with player bots.

Difficulty scales based on the number of players.

Wave-based shooter with story campaign.

Classic PvP game modes (up to eight players).

First and third-person camera modes.

Cross-platform support.

About Digital Cybercherries

Digital Cybercherries came to life in 2015, nestled in the heart of Manchester, UK. We’ve had our hands in a bunch of cool projects – like New Retro Arcade: Neon, a VR trip down memory lane, and Hypercharge: Unboxed, an action figure adventure that caught the internet by storm.

We’ve also spooked the gaming world with hits like DON’T SCREAM and are buzzing about our next big thing, Paranormal Tales.