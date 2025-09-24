Hitman Absolution Takes Aim At iOS And Android This October

Feral Interactive confirms Oct. 16 release date for Hitman Absolution on mobile



Fully optimized for iOS and Android with touch, gamepad, and keyboard options



Contracts mode arrives in early 2026 as a free post launch update



The game is priced $14.99, £9.99, and €12.49 but may vary depending on region



Feral Interactive Brings Stealth To Mobile

Feral Interactive has carved out a niche as the studio that takes beloved PC and console experiences and reshapes them for new audiences. Known for its high quality ports of complex titles, the company has been entrusted with translating everything from Total War to XCOM to smaller screens. The announcement of Hitman Absolution on iOS and Android continues this strategy.

This release follows the 2023 mobile version of Hitman Blood Money Reprisal, a project that set the stage for Agent 47’s continued life in portable form. By pairing a recognizable franchise with technical polish, Feral reinforces its reputation as a reliable custodian of gaming’s most iconic series.

Feral’s work goes beyond straight conversions. By integrating adjustable controls, support for a variety of input methods, and graphical presets for different devices, the studio ensures that performance and usability do not take a back seat to ambition.

Hitman Absolution Adapts Its Deadly Formula

Originally released in 2012, Hitman Absolution introduced players to a narrative centered on betrayal within Agent 47’s own ranks. The game blends cinematic storytelling with open ended mission design, where stealth, disguises, and creative use of the environment remain the hallmarks of the franchise.

The mobile edition preserves all 20 missions, each of which can be approached in multiple ways. Players who thrive on experimentation will find the same mix of calculated patience and improvisation that defined the console and PC editions.

Changing cover in this situation seems like a bad idea. Stay put, pull out a grenade, and go full North Korea on the room.

Replay value remains strong thanks to the scoring system. Each mission encourages efficient kills, environmental creativity, and minimal detection. Pursuing higher ratings extends the longevity of a game that already demands precision.

Contracts Mode Expands Long Term Engagement

One of the most notable features confirmed for this mobile edition is the return of Contracts mode. This feature allows players to remix existing missions by selecting custom targets and conditions, then share these variations with others online.

The cop is already subdued. Time to snap some necks and cash some checks!

The mode will not be available at launch but will arrive as a free update in early 2026. While it does not turn Hitman Absolution into an ongoing platform, it ensures that players will have a reason to revisit the game months after release.

Mobile Optimisation Ensures Accessibility

Hitman Absolution’s transition to mobile devices is not just a technical exercise. The game includes multiple quality of life improvements designed to smooth out the experience. Touchscreen players can tailor controls to their own preferences, while those who prefer external hardware can opt for gamepad or even keyboard and mouse.

The inclusion of enhanced auto aim, a dynamic user interface built for mobile, and scalable graphics presets addresses one of the common criticisms of ambitious mobile ports. By tackling input and performance issues up front, Feral aims to present a product that feels native to mobile rather than a compromise.