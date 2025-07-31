Hitman: Absolution Is Coming to iOS, Android, and Switch with Full AAA Experience

Hitman: Absolution is making its mobile debut this autumn, expanding the franchise’s reach across iOS and Android devices. Fans of the franchise have already started filling out pre-orders on the iOS App Store, with pre-registration available on Google Play.

This new release is being handled by Feral Interactive, the studio also responsible for the 2024 mobile adaptation of Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal. With Absolution, they aim to deliver another authentic stealth-action experience optimized for touchscreens and play on the move.

“Stealth meets modernized combat to make ‘going loud’ as satisfying as keeping to the shadows – turning each of Absolution’s 20 missions into an assassin’s playground. Sleek touch controls offer 47’s trademark precision, and, for the full AAA experience on the go, gamepad and keyboard and mouse are fully supported,” Feral Active said on the game’s official website.

The mobile version includes fully customizable touchscreen controls, along with support for gamepads and keyboard and mouse setups, ensuring a range of play styles for mobile gamers.

Agent 47 Returns with a Story of Betrayal and Survival

In Hitman: Absolution, Agent 47 is forced to reevaluate his loyalties after being assigned to eliminate his former handler. The mission spirals into a personal reckoning when he ends up protecting a teenage girl tied to the agency’s secrets.

Branded a traitor and hunted by his own, 47 must use every tactic in his arsenal to uncover and eliminate the corruption within the organization that trained him. The game presents a more emotionally complex version of the character, balancing lethal precision with moral ambiguity.

Someone is about to have a very bad day, the other will have his last.

Missions challenge players to think strategically, combining stealth, disguise, and misdirection to achieve objectives. Whether through silent infiltration or chaotic violence, players must adapt to the unpredictable threats that emerge.

Gameplay Encourages Creativity and Tactical Freedom

Each mission in Hitman: Absolution is structured to promote experimentation. Players can stalk their targets through varied environments, uncover hidden opportunities, and improvise lethal or non-lethal solutions using tools scattered throughout the mission area.

The game supports a wide range of playstyles. Players can aim to meet all mission-specific challenges, increase their score by performing cleaner kills, or simply cause disruption and mayhem with explosive ingenuity.

Decisions… Decisions… Decisions…

With replayability built into every stage, the mobile release maintains the hallmarks that have defined the Hitman series. Custom control schemes and input support allow for an uncompromised gameplay experience on mobile devices.

Nintendo Switch Release Planned for Late 2025

Following the mobile rollout, Feral Interactive confirmed that Hitman: Absolution will launch on Nintendo Switch in late 2025. The game will also receive native support for the Switch 2 console in 2026.

No further details have been disclosed yet regarding the exact launch date or feature set for the Switch version. Feral stated that additional information will be announced later this year.

A classic, the garrot for example, never dies – only NPCs do.

The decision to bring Absolution to Switch reflects the growing appetite for full-scale console experiences on handheld platforms. Feral’s track record with portable adaptations reinforces confidence in a high-quality release for Nintendo’s systems.

How Hitman: Absolution Compares to Others in the Franchise

Hitman: Absolution follows 2024’s mobile adaptation of Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal, and marks a significant evolution in tone and gameplay. Where Blood Money leaned heavily into classic sandbox-style stealth, Absolution introduces a more narrative-driven structure.

Absolution retains the franchise’s core mechanics of disguise, stealth, and silent execution but adds cinematic storytelling and deeper character development. The game’s more focused mission design contrasts with the open-ended nature of earlier titles.

Compared to other stealth-action games on mobile, Absolution stands out for delivering a full console-quality experience with high production values and robust control options. Its darker themes and emotional undercurrents also set it apart from more arcade-style entries in the same vein.