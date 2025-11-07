Hitman Absolution Brings Stealth And Style To Nintendo Switch This November

Hitman Absolution launches Nov. 13 on Nintendo Switch



Visual and quality improvements enhance this stealth action classic



Contracts mode arrives as a free update in early 2026

A Classic Stealth Story Finds A New Home On Nintendo Switch

Agent 47 returns with a story built on broken loyalty. Once an unstoppable asset, he now finds himself hunted by the very Agency that trained him.

Hitman Absolution follows his journey into the criminal underworld to strike back against corruption. His methods remain familiar and effective, built on stealth, distraction, and the art of disappearing.

“In a story of corruption and misplaced trust, Hitman: Absolution sees Agent 47, the original assassin, now hunted by the Agency he once served. Using his trademarks of stealth, distraction and disguise, 47 must strike back, leaving no trace other than a trail of bodies in his wake,” Nintendo said.

The Nintendo Switch version preserves this narrative intensity while offering the flexibility of handheld play, which gives players a chance to carry out contracts anywhere.

An Assassination Playground With Replay Power

The game features 20 missions that invite experimentation. Each environment is a space to manipulate, where a wrench, a disguise, or even a slice of well timed chaos can create the perfect attack.

Hitman fans who crave efficiency will find plenty of opportunities for improvement. High scores and mission ratings push them toward the ideal performance, even if it means revisiting a job repeatedly.

Replay value remains strong thanks to the sheer number of creative solutions. Different methods, different disguises, and different routes encourage players to rethink every approach to the target.

Enhanced Visuals And Switch Focused Features

Hitman Absolution delivers noticeable improvements when compared with Hitman Blood Money Reprisal on the same platform. Character models and environments display greater detail.

Lighting enhancements elevate the atmosphere in stealth situations. Every shadow becomes more meaningful when an assassin is lurking inside it.

Target detected. Someone is about to have a really, really bad day.

Optional gyro aiming adds modern convenience for players who want greater accuracy while handheld or docked. These updates provide comfort without altering the original experience.

How It Stands Within The Hitman Franchise

Hitman Absolution lands after the Switch debut of Blood Money, and the two games together represent a steady expansion of IOI’s legacy on the platform. Absolution pushes visuals and control upgrades further, establishing a more refined entry.

Where earlier games focused heavily on sandbox play without much story, Absolution brings stronger character involvement and narrative stakes. The Agency no longer feels distant, instead becoming a direct threat to Agent 47.

Fans of the World of Assassination trilogy will recognize Absolution as a turning point, blending cinematic ambition with emerging replay systems that define later entries.

Contracts Mode Extends The Pursuit of Perfection

Feral Interactive confirms that Contracts mode will arrive as a free update in early 2026. This online feature gives players a new reason to return to missions.

Community generated contracts let players trade assassination challenges globally. Creativity becomes a shared competition instead of a solitary task.

The mode offers longevity as the content keeps growing. More missions, more scores to beat, and more reasons for players to refine their skills.