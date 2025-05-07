Help Blow Things up For EA in Battlefield Labs

EA launched Battlefield Labs in February 2025, and recently released further news on the project. Gamers who would like to help test the game engine capabilities used in the series and give constructive feedback can register their interest with EA.

Battlefield Labs is EA’s attempt at bringing the gaming community into the fold, by offering access to custom testing maps. It’s not an actual game, and registering doesn’t guarantee entry, but gamers who do make it through the sign-up process will find themselves blowing things up like maniacs to stress-test the game engine, as well as trying out new game ideas.

“Across our four initial play sessions with a small group of core Battlefield players across Europe and North America, we’ve completed thousands of hours of gameplay, had hundreds of thousands of player spawns, and seen over a million environmental objects destroyed, including walls, windows, crates, and buildings your squad crashed the helicopter into,” EA said in an official news post.

“We’ll continue to test destructible objects across a variety of maps and fine-tune damage levels of surfaces.”

Taking Battlefield to The Next Level

EA is the publisher behind the Battlefield series, but the game itself is developed by multiple studios: Criterion, Ripple Effect, Motive and DICE. The latter is the studio most gamers will probably be familiar with, as the Swedish company started the series off and has now been involved in the creation of Battlefield games for over 20 years. Together, all of these companies are known as Battlefield Studios.

“Battlefield Labs is our new development initiative where players will get to test specific focus areas in the game,” said Christian Grass, Executive Producer from Ripple Effect, in an official video.

Everything exploding in Battlefield 3.

The studio’s Creative Director, Thomas Andersson, said that gear used by players to bring down opponents will fall under the category of one of the focus areas.

“We’re going to test all the new features we’re putting out,” said Andersson, “and we’re going to test hardware like weapons, vehicles and gadgets.”

Destroy Everything

The majority of Battlefield games are made in EA’s proprietary game engine, Frostbite. Initially developed by the team at DICE, the engine has since become the go-to SDK (Software Development Kit) for many studios working under EA’s umbrella. First used for Battlefield Bad Company (2008), it also powered the Dead Space remake (2023) and multiple other top titles.

Frostbite has a lot in common with other game engines but its standout feature, at least in terms of Battlefield, is dynamic destruction. The core game series has long been known for its innovative approach to destructible environments, which allows for levels themselves to be reshaped on the fly by players.

A sneak peek at everything exploding in Battlefield 6.

Players interested in Battlefield Labs can sign-up if they’re in North America and on PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X and S, although console users will also need to have a PS Plus/Xbox Game Pass Core subscription. Gamers who get accepted will need to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, as is typical with closed playtests.