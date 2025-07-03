Hellkind – a Haunting Journey Through Galician Folklore

PRESS RELEASE – July 3, 2025 – Hellkind, a short and atmospheric horror game steeped in Galician mythology, has officially launched and is now available to download for free on Windows and Mac.

Created by Turkish developer Emir Arkman (known under the alias Motamot) Hellkind is a solo passion project crafted during late-night hours outside his full-time AAA game development career. Set in the real village of San Andrés de Teixido in Galicia, Spain, the game immerses players in a fog-drenched world of cults, curses, and lost souls.

Driven by a deep curiosity and respect for Galician folklore, Arkman sought to create something uniquely rooted in place and language. The game is fully voiced in Galician, enhancing the eerie, grounded atmosphere and offering a rare spotlight on a language and culture not often seen in games.

“I wanted to make something small but meaningful,” says Arkman. “Hellkind is my tribute to Galicia, a place I’ve never lived in, but feel deeply drawn to through its myths and legends.”

In Hellkind, players awaken in a sanctuary on the edge of the world, where a forbidden ritual is already underway. As the veil between life and death begins to unravel, they must explore, solve puzzles, and uncover the truth before becoming part of the rite themselves.

With a minimalist topdown, lofi, black-and-white aesthetic and cryptic storytelling, Hellkind delivers an immersive horror experience that lingers well beyond its short playtime.

The Developer

Motamot is the UK based creative studio of Emir Arkman, focused on developing art-driven games that emphasize style and exploration. The studio creates experiences where interaction is guided through visuals and atmosphere rather than explicit instruction. Motamot has previously released ‘The Note’ for Windows/Mac and ‘No Time Left’ for iOS/Android.