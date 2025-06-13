Haunted House Renovator Update Brings a New Tutorial, More Ghosts and Improvements

PRESS RELEASE – June 13, 2025 – Image Power has announced a significant update for Haunted House Renovator. Over the past weeks, the studio received an overwhelming number of messages, ideas, and suggestions from the community, and are incredibly grateful for players’ ongoing support and creativity.

A new tutorial takes place in a dedicated location, carefully constructed to guide players step-by-step through all the core mechanics, from cleaning and redecorating to ghost banishment, ensuring both new and returning players are fully equipped for the haunted challenges ahead.

A New Tutorial

Start a new game in a new, dedicated training environment. This carefully designed location introduces all the basic mechanics in a structured way, so that future hauntings won’t catch players off guard. Don’t worry, experienced renovators can skip the tutorial if they want to jump straight into the action.

New Haunting: Maidus Notsohelpfus

The game’s Kickstarter community helped design this one through a series of votes. This ghostly maid may be more of a nuisance than a help, but she certainly brings character (and a bit of chaos) to the Painter’s and Financier’s locations.

New Haunting: Poltergeistus Victorianus

Inspired by an idea from the most generous Kickstarter supporter, this poltergeist has made its home in the Red Riding Hood and Entomologist’s locations. As per the backer’s request, this spirit is very interested in electronic devices so watch out for lamps. And yes, it will act like a normal clock from time to time to avoid suspicion. Expect vintage spookiness.

New furniture has been added to the shop.

Fixed a rare case that caused an infinite loading screen.

Lights in the entrance halls of most locations are now turned on by default.

And of course many other small fixes.

Haunted House Renovator – where supernatural challenges meet creative interior renovation.

About Image Power

The beginnings of Image Power date back to 2012, when the first school of concept art and digital painting in Poland called “Potęga Obrazu” (“Power of Image”) was established. In 2019, after transforming into a joint-stock company, the firm expanded its activities to include the production and publishing of computer games.

Image Power implements projects both through internal development teams and in cooperation with external studios.