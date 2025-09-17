Haunted House Deckbuilder Deck of Haunts Scares up New Content, Xbox Release

Update adds new Creatures, haunting cards, cursed rooms, and Starter Decks.

Xbox demo out now, full release later this year.

Switch 2 and PS5 releases are also coming; next game update teased.

Haunted House Horror

Released in May 2025, Deck of Haunts combines Dungeon Keeper’s base building with Betrayal at House on the Hill’s haunted mutability; build a cursed mansion by day, lure in unwitting victims by night. And now, Xbox Series gamers can get a taste of the creepy fun via a free demo; the full version launches on Xbox later this year.

Deck of Haunts is developed by Mantis Games and published by DANGEN Entertainment and Game Source Entertainment. It’s currently available on PC, with a new load of content now added. Players will find Creatures, brand new haunting cards, cursed rooms, and two new Starter Decks to play with.

“In Deck of Haunts, you are the haunted house,” Mantis Games said in a press release. “By day, meticulously construct your mansion room by room, placing traps, spirits, and eerie anomalies to build a twisting, cursed domain. As night falls, lure humans into your lair and let the haunting begin.”

“With a deck of fear-inducing cards at your disposal, you’ll bend reality, shift hallways, summon specters, and drive intruders to the brink of madness. Once their sanity shatters, you’ll extract their essence to fuel your growing power and expand your mansion.”

Knock Knock

Who’s there? Diabolical new monsters, that’s who. The update adds Creatures, including mischievous imps, that can be set loose and controlled directly, opening up new avenues of horror and fear to explore.

New architecture-related cards have been introduced that allow for enhanced builds with the potential for game-changing effects. The Architect’s Toll and Crushing Architecture cards gain power based on room tile size, while Unstable Foundation can topple entire strategies as parts of the mansion crumble.

Intruders will try to make a beeline for the Heart Chamber. Protect it at all costs!

Deck of Haunts gives players a real reason to be scared of going to the bathroom in the dark: this new room type doubles the dreaded drain effect, which depletes visitors’ sanity. The other new rooms that have been added are a Crematorium, Mask Room, Well, and Cave, although Mantis Games is saving the reveal of their effects for players who load up the game.

Other new content includes a Creature Starter Deck and a Creative Starter Deck, both of which can get even experienced players off to an interesting start that relies on figuring out brand new strategies and card synergies.

Hello, Halloween

This is the second major update to Deck of Haunts since its launch – the first was in June and it added new Nightmare scenarios, as well as extra main game content. However, Mantis Games have hinted that this isn’t the end for updates.

“With the mansion bigger and darker than ever, now is the perfect time to play Deck of Haunts. But beware, this may not be the end of the nightmare. Something sinister could be creeping in for Halloween… perhaps even a scenario builder?”

A peek at some of the sinister cards available to terrify pesky humans.

Alongside PC and Xbox, Deck of Haunts is also set to appear on Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5, although release dates are still TBC.