Hack n’ Slash ARPG Dragon is Dead Will be Released on June 6, 2025

After a year of community driven development, Dragon is Dead has been given a release date for this summer – June 6, 2025 on PC, but no word yet about consoles. The game will come with a new heroine in the final chapter of the Dragon Slayer’s story as well as hardcore features designed for players who don’t mind campaigning on the edge.

Dragon is Dead is a 2D ARPG described as combining the combat system of Dead Cells with the loot and build crafting of Diablo II. The dev team at PM Studios said there’s enough blood and relentless bosses to go around.

“Dragon is Dead has evolved hand-in-hand with its community, with player feedback directly shaping everything from balance tweaks and combat feel to major content additions,” the press release said. “Throughout its Early Access phase, the game earned strong praise from both players and press for its depth, responsiveness, and addictive, just-one-more-run momentum.”

Version 1.0 Features New Final Region And Boss

This has shaped up from humble beginnings to a full on slaughter fest, culminating in a climatic final region and a relentless boss-fight, as well as a new heroine – a feral protagonist known as Hunter of the Beast.

The loot system has been overhauled and includes tempering for those bent on trying to crack the game with glass cannon builds that dishes out DPS like S-tier endgame-builds in the Diablo franchise. No stone has been left unturned by the small dev team as feedback’s been pouring in from a fiercely loyal fanbase.

Looks like someone will need a bigger sword to take on this foe.

“This is a raw, unfiltered & gritty project built with heart by a small but fiercely talented team. What they’ve achieved, from the precision of the combat to the scale of the systems, is a testament to their vision, resilience, and creative fire,” said Michael Yum, CEO of PM Studios. “It captures the kind of bold creativity we’re excited to explore more of.”

Death is Encouraged as a Learning Tool

With hundreds of legendary items and newly added mythics, players are encouraged to experiment with different builds, which is why death should be considered an opportunity to do some further testing before reaching the final battle with Guernian – a dark dragon.

Character xp can be spent in a sprawling skill tree. Finding the precise synergies between skills and gear will be crucial to beat the game. Like so many ARPGs that’s come before, persistence and patience are the pillars that hold up the foundation that success is built on.

Upgrade your equipment to unleash hell!

The base game is just the beginning as advanced players will unlock an additional 16 levels of Nightmare difficulty once they complete it. Enemies will not only be increased in numbers, they will also move in different patterns.

Luckily, the advanced crafting system allows players to upgrade their gear in different ways and directions to overcome the newfound difficulty in the final levels.