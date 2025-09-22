Godforge Final Alpha Wave Surpasses Expectation: Fateless Secures $14 Million Funding For 2026 Launch

Fateless celebrates completion of the Godforge Alpha Wave with over 36,000 players involved



Community achieved 12.5 million victories and defeated Fafnir more than 213,000 times



Studio secures $14 million in funding to refine development before Q1 2026 worldwide launch



Exclusive rewards include a Las Vegas diorama event with miniature artist Squidmar



Fateless Pushes Forward After Successful Alpha Wave

Fateless announced the completion of its Alpha Wave cycle for Godforge, a cross platform RPG set to launch worldwide in Q1 2026. The Alpha attracted more than 36,000 players who spent over 355,000 hours testing the game. Participants logged 12.5 million victories and brought down the endgame boss Fafnir over 213,000 times.

The studio originally capped its exclusive Golden Medal reward at 1,000 players. However, after more than 1,100 conquered the top floor of the Caverns challenge, Fateless expanded eligibility. This decision underscores the developer’s focus on recognizing community achievements.

“The reception we’ve seen for Godforge during the Alpha Wave has been incredible to see. The community’s feedback has been invaluable in helping shape Godforge into the game it’s becoming and as a studio we’ve been blown away by what all players were able to achieve during their time with the game,” said Simon ”HellHades” Lockerby, Co-Founder and CEO of Fateless.

“We’re thrilled to be able to reward them for their efforts and can’t wait to celebrate with our top players in Vegas next year. As we move toward our full launch in 2026, we’re excited to continue building this journey together, with our community at the heart of everything we do.”

Seven standout participants also secured an invitation to Las Vegas, where they will be honored with a full scale diorama created by Squidmar, a prominent Warhammer and miniature content creator. The diorama will be exhibited at Verko’s Vault and immortalize the highest scoring team from the Alpha.

The Origins of Fateless

Fateless was founded by Simon “HellHades” Lockerby, Dan “Phixion” Francis, and Hisham “Sham” Saleh. Lockerby and Francis previously co-founded HH Gaming, while Saleh is known for his leadership at Skeleton Hand. Together, they envisioned a studio driven by community feedback and focused on delivering high quality gaming experiences.

The team’s expertise lies in RPGs and hero collection games, a field where audience loyalty and content balance are key to success. Fateless’s rapid rise reflects its ability to convert fan driven momentum from the HellHades community into tangible development milestones.

“Did someone order a can of whoop ass?”

By securing a total of $14 million in funding across two rounds concluded in August, Fateless has established a foundation for long term development. This capital supports refinement of Godforge’s balance, content depth, and technical performance before its 2026 release window.

Godforge Aims to Redefine Hero Collector RPGs

Godforge positions itself as a cross platform RPG set in a dark fantasy universe. Players harness the powers of Gods, Myths, and Legends across various factions. The structure emphasizes both strategic depth and cinematic presentation, with community input serving as a guiding principle.

The Caverns of Chaos, a custom gameplay mode introduced during Alpha, pushed players to test endurance and retention systems. By defeating Fafnir and progressing through layered challenges, the community generated data that now feeds back into refining progression systems.

Godforge is an ambitious hero collector with goals of setting new standards for the genre.

"With an already engaged and proven audience of over 2 million players across our YouTube channels, website, Discord and social media, we're excited and confident that Godforge will help evolve the hero collector genre for the next generation of players," Lockerby said.

Compared with established genre staples like RAID Shadow Legends and Summoners War, Godforge leans heavily into cinematic storytelling. Where traditional hero collectors prioritize roster expansion, Godforge is designed to emphasize both mechanical challenge and shared community achievement.

Community Driven Rewards and Recognition

Fateless has been clear that Godforge is built around community involvement. The decision to expand Golden Medal rewards beyond the original cap highlighted this commitment. Allowing all qualified players to be recognized is an unusual but deliberate move in an industry where exclusivity is often used as a retention tool.

The Las Vegas diorama event continues this theme of recognition. Instead of simply providing in game items, Fateless chose to immortalize its highest scoring team through a large scale artistic showcase. Collaborating with Squidmar extends Godforge’s presence beyond digital space into hobbyist and creative communities.

Someone is about to get a hurt real bad…

These choices demonstrate Fateless’s intention to differentiate itself not only through mechanics but also by rewarding dedication in unique ways. This strategy could prove vital in a competitive market dominated by established mobile and cross platform RPG titles.

Funding Secures Godforge’s Next Phase

The $14 million raised by Fateless provides resources to refine the game for its Q1 2026 release. Early rounds of testing showed both enthusiasm and performance potential, and the additional capital ensures the studio can act on community feedback effectively.

The funding also signals investor confidence in both Fateless as a studio and Godforge as a product. Given the crowded hero collector space, achieving this level of backing places the project in a strong position heading into its final development cycles.

By aligning player achievements, community engagement, and investor support, Fateless has created momentum for Godforge’s journey toward full launch.