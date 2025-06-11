God of Weapons Lands on Xbox

PRESS RELEASE – June 11, 2025 – On June 12, God of Weapons arrives on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This arena survival game mixes roguelike mechanics with action RPG elements and bullet hell chaos.



It delivers fast-paced gameplay that rewards smart tactical choices. After earning glowing reviews on PC, God of Weapons is now coming to consoles – with a PlayStation 5 release planned in the coming months.



The game is developed by Archmage Labs, an independent studio based in Vietnam. Originally launched in 2023 on PC, following thousands of reviews, the game has an overwhelming approval rating.

Intense And Addictive Mayhem



God of Weapons is an isometric arena survival game combining roguelike structure, action RPG depth, and bullet hell intensity. Gameplay centers around surviving relentless monster hordes while ascending the Tower of Zhor. The story revolves around the battle against chaos and destruction, all wrapped in a dark visual style.



Combat is automatic, leaving the player free to focus on dodging, positioning, and optimizing their loadout. With limited inventory space, smart gear choices are key to staying alive.



Players can equip a wide arsenal of melee and ranged weapons, plus a variety of accessories and special combat skills.



Levels in God of Weapons are procedurally generated, and each run is further varied by random gear, abilities, and enemies. Progressing unlocks even stronger weapons and gear for future attempts.



God of Weapons Main Features

Arena survival gameplay.

Intense and dynamic combat.

Roguelike, action RPG, and bullet hell elements.

Swarms of unique monsters.

Strategic inventory and gear management.

God of Weapons launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on June 12, 2025. The God of Weapons Steam key is available in the Eneba store.