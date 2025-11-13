GMKtec Unveils NucBox M8 Mini PC Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H

GMKtec launches the NucBox M8 mini PC featuring AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H and Radeon 660M GPU



The compact device offers high-speed LPDDR5X memory and up to 8 TB expandable storage



Innovative Arctic Ocean cooling system improves performance and longevity



Available globally starting at $329.99 in two configurations.

A Compact Powerhouse With Premium Design

GMKtec has introduced the NucBox M8, a new addition to its mini PC lineup that focuses on performance and durability in a compact chassis. The system is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H processor, offering six cores and twelve threads with clock speeds up to 4.5 GHz. This processor, paired with a Radeon 660M GPU, delivers strong computing and graphical performance for both productivity and gaming workloads.

The NucBox M8 was crafted by a Red Dot Award-winning design team, resulting in a sleek all-metal build that balances performance with visual appeal. Its floating C-shaped chassis and integrated dynamic lighting reflect a modern design philosophy suited for professional and personal spaces. The compact frame is engineered to fit efficiently into any setup while maintaining structural integrity.

GMKtec equips the M8 with LPDDR5X 6400 MHz memory and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast data access. Users can expand storage up to 8 TB, allowing flexibility for both creative professionals and enterprise users who handle large workloads.

Cooling Innovation That Redefines Mini PC Engineering

The GMKtec NucBox M8 introduces an advanced thermal management system called Arctic Ocean. This dual-fan solution incorporates vapor chamber technology and 3D air inlets that enhance airflow efficiency. The system is engineered to manage heat distribution evenly while maintaining low acoustic output.

Copper heat pipes and an intelligent fan control system help the CPU remain stable under heavy workloads. GMKtec has also implemented a dust-resistant design, extending the life of internal components. The M8’s system cooling supports both the SSD and memory through independent airflow channels, preventing thermal throttling and preserving performance consistency.

The NucBox M8 Mini PC may look small on the outside but it has a lot of power under the hood.

The device includes three selectable power profiles: Silent Mode for low-noise efficiency, Balanced Mode for everyday productivity, and Performance Mode to fully utilize the CPU and GPU potential. This versatility allows users to adapt the system’s output to match their workload without compromising stability.

Connectivity And Versatility For Modern Workflows

Connectivity remains a cornerstone of the NucBox M8 design. The front panel offers USB4 with 40 Gbps data transfer, 100 W Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4 support, alongside an OCuLink port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The rear panel includes HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, dual USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and dual 2.5G LAN ports for advanced networking needs.

The NucBox M8 supports dual 2.5G Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, providing up to 5.5 times faster speeds compared to Wi-Fi 5. It can power triple 4K displays simultaneously via HDMI, DP, and USB4, making it a suitable choice for creators, streamers, and professionals who demand high-resolution multitasking.

Compact yet adaptable, the M8 can serve a variety of industries including retail, healthcare, education, and entertainment. At one-fortieth the size of a traditional desktop, it provides portability and efficient use of space without compromising on power or expandability.

Global Availability And Pricing

The GMKtec NucBox M8 is now available worldwide in two configurations. The 16 GB model with a 512 GB SSD is priced at $329.99, while the 16 GB model with a 1 TB SSD is priced at $359.99. Both configurations aim to deliver desktop-level computing in a device small enough to fit in the palm of a hand.

With a focus on design, power, and reliability, the NucBox M8 continues GMKtec’s tradition of innovation in compact computing technology, blending performance and aesthetics for professionals, gamers, and businesses alike.