PRESS RELEASE – Ghost Frequency Creeps Up Onto Your PC Screen

May 27, 2025 – Serafini Productions is ready to haunt your nightmares with the release of Ghost Frequency, a heart-pounding psychological horror game developed by PIT Games and inspired by real-life ghost hunting creators. It is available now on PC and it is also coming to Nintendo Switch on May 29.

In Ghost Frequency, players step into the boots of Mark, a seasoned ghost hunter, and search for clues behind the mysterious disappearance of two fellow investigators, at a secluded house deep in the woods. What starts as a routine investigation soon escalates into a terrifying battle for survival as disturbing paranormal phenomena begin to manifest themselves.

The game is fully immersive, played in a first-person bodycam perspective, offering players an unprecedented look into the mysterious world of ghost hunting. Inspired by the actual fieldwork of the PIT (Paranormal Investigation Team), whose Ghost Finder app has over 500,000 downloads, and their YouTube channel has captivated millions of viewers. This game offers an experience that blends technical exploration with bone-chilling psychological horror.

Key Features

Fully immersive first-person bodycam perspective.

Use the Ghost Finder app with the EMF Detector, EVP Recorder, and Infrared Thermal Camera.

Investigate a haunted house filled with terrifying paranormal phenomena.

Watch as the environment reacts and evolves based on your actions.

About Serafini Productions

Founded in 2022, Serafini Productions is a game studio led by Sebastiano Serafini, who brings experience from the entertainment industry. The studio is currently developing the BrokenLore series, with multiple chapters planned for future release.