Gemporium: Release is Set in Stone For August 7

PRESS RELEASE – July 21, 2025 – Gemporium launches on Steam on August 7. The release date was announced as a part of the Secret Sauce Showcase with offbrand games.

About the Game

Play as an anxious mole and grow your small gem business in the simulation miner and shop management game, Gemporium. After your Grandmole leaves for vacation, you’re left in charge of her gem shop. While learning the ropes of shop-running and prospecting, you find out the Gemporium came with a hidden cost: Grandmole’s unpaid debts.

Now, on top of building your business, you must appease the Loan Shark that shows up every few days. Manage your time wisely to mine gemstones, refine them, and sell them to awaiting customers. Sell customers the gem they want to increase your shop’s reputation and attract new customers.

Gemporium started as a month-long project to experiment with a more concise and sustainable development process! The studio launched the initial demo after that first month and have been chipping away at the full game since then. They do NOT utilize generative AI in any part of the game development process.

Merge Conflict Studio is a six-person independent game developer in Texas. It was founded in 2023 after the release of their first title, Re:Fresh, found success. The six founders started the studio with one goal: making heartfelt games for the planet.

In 2024, the entire team moved into a house together to pursue this dream, and after working on a couple of different demos and prototypes, they announced their second game, Gemporium.