PRESS RELEASE – GDQ releases Summer Games Done Quick 2025 schedule

Updated: May 16, 2025
May 16, 2025 – Games Done Quick has officially released its schedule for this year’s Summer Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon. The event takes place from July 6-13 at the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minnesota, and fans around the world can tune into the event live on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

Summer Games Done Quick 2025 benefits Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières, a nonprofit dedicated to offering medical humanitarian assistance to people based solely on need, irrespective of race, religion, gender, or political affiliation.
Viewers will be able to donate directly to Doctors Without Borders on GamesDoneQuick.com throughout the event. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the charity.

