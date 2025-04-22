Gayming Awards 2025 Nominees Are Out

The fifth annual Gayming Awards returns to celebrate LGBQT+ gaming excellence and the nominees in 12 different categories are now officially out. The award show will be live worldwide on World of Wonder’s WOW Presents Plus on July 8, 2025.

Leading the charge is Dragon Age: The Veilguard with three nominations followed by Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Dragon’s Dogma 2, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Fear the Spotlight and Caravan SandWitch, all with two nominations.

Robin Gray, Gayming Magazine & Gayming Awards Founder, said in a statement: “We have an amazingly diverse roster of nominees for this year’s Gayming Awards. From AAA games to impactful LGBTQ+ indie games, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy.”

The Full List of Gayming Awards Categories And Nominees

Gray said he was excited for the event and all the hard work LGBTQ+ gamers, esports players, and games industry workers have put in over the past year.

“I’m also thrilled with the nominees we have in our content creator and voice acting categories, these are truly iconic people who add so much to the wonderful world of queer gaming,” he said.

Public voting is open in four of these 12 categories. To cast your vote, head to gaymingawards.com.

Game of the Year

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA, Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Capcom, Fear the Spotlight – Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games, Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Deck Nine / Square Enix, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Intelligent Systems / Nintendo, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Naughty Dog / PlayStation.

Gayming Magazine Readers’ Award

Caravan SandWitch – Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers, Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA, Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Capcom, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Square Enix, Life is Strange: Double Exposure – Deck Nine / Square Enix, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered – Naughty Dog / PlayStation

Industry Diversity Award

Blizzard Entertainment, Code Coven, and Limit Break.

Community Impact Award

Boston Gaymers, Charlotte Gaymers Network, NYC Gaymers, and Stream for a Cause.

Best LGBTQ+ Character Award

Bazz – Concord – Firewalk Studios / PlayStation, Micah-10 – Destiny 2: The Final Shape – Bungie / PlayStation, Michelle – Sorry We’re Closed – à la mode games / Akupara Games, Rook – Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Bioware / EA, Venture – Overwatch 2 – Blizzard Entertainment, and Vivian – Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Intelligent Systems / Nintendo.

Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game Award

Beloved Rapture – Rapturous Studio / 2 Left Thumbs, Caravan SandWitch – Studio Plane Toast / Dear Villagers, Fear the Spotlight – Cozy Game Pals / Blumhouse Games, Kitsune Tails – Kitsune Games / Midboss, Sorry We’re Closed – à la mode games / Akupara Games, and Tavern Talk – Gentle Troll Entertainment.

LGBTQ+ Voice Actor of the Year Award

Ciarán Strange, Erika Ishii, JP Karliak, Katie Cofield, Kieran Regan, and Mila Jam.

LGBTQ+ Content Creator of the Year Award

Juice Boxx and Negaoryx.

Best LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports Award

Bailey McCann, Queer Women of Esports, and Steve Arhancet.

LGBTQ+ Geek Entertainment of the Year Award

Agatha All Along – Marvel Studios, Arcane: Season 2 – Netflix, Hazbin Hotel – SpindleHorse Toons / Amazon Studios, Netflix, Interview with the Vampire: Season 2 – AMC, and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Dead by Daylight – Shudder.

Gayming Icon Award

To be revealed in June 2025

LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class

To be revealed in June 2025