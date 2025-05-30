PRESS RELEASE – GameSir Announces Nova 2 Lite Controllers, Opens Up Pre-Orders

May 30, 2025 – Introducing the GameSir Nova 2 Lite wireless game controller – compatible with Switch, PC, Android, and iOS via Bluetooth, wired, and wireless dongle connections.

Co-designed with the fighting game champion and brand ambassador, XiaoHai, the Nova 2 Lite delivers champion-grade quality. Whether exploring new ways to game or aiming to level up, the Nova 2 Lite offers a fresh take on competitive control – perfect for beginners and beyond. Now available for pre-order.

Note – the charging station is not included, sold separately; compatible with GameSir Super Nova’s charging station.

Precise Execution, Instant Response

GameSir Nova 2 Lite features ultra-low latency buttons and sticks, delivering pro-level input performance. Combined with a 1000 Hz polling rate, commands are registered almost instantly, minimizing lag and giving a competitive edge.

What’s more, it’s equipped with a mechanical circular D-pad, expertly tuned by XiaoHai. Designed for quick reactions and accuracy in every direction, this D-pad elevates the gaming experience with superior responsiveness.

GameSir Hall Effect Tech – Anti-Drift, Ultra-Smooth

The Nova 2 Lite features GameSir Hall Effect sticks, delivering enhanced recentering performance for smoother control and superior anti-drift capability. Plus, with anti-friction rings, it minimizes stick grinding, extends usage time, and guarantees ultra-durability.

To complement the smooth stick experience, the GameSir’s precision-tuned Hall Effect analog triggers provide unparalleled smoothness and responsiveness, giving players the confidence to play harder, faster, and longer.

Your Game, Your Way

The Nova 2 Lite is built for adaptability. With 2-stage trigger stops, gamers can easily switch between short and long trigger travel. To further elevate gameplay, the controller includes two programmable back buttons that support both single-button mapping and macro recording, offering flexible customization to suit any gamestyle.

And with the GameSir App (mobile) or GameSir Connect (PC), users can fine-tune every detail – from adjusting stick and trigger dead zones, customizing vibration intensity, testing buttons, to performing firmware upgrades. Many of these adjustments can even be made on-the-fly through button combinations, keeping your setup responsive and hassle-free.

Immerse in the Game, Charge with Ease

Equipped with dual asymmetric rumble motors, the Nova 2 Lite delivers both strong and subtle vibrations. Not just immersive, the Nova 2 Lite is also built for convenience. Featuring a built-in 600mAh battery, it supports a smart auto start-stop charging station. Simply pick up the controller to start playing, and when you’re done, place it back on the station to recharge.