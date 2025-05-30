Skip to content
Home » PRESS RELEASE – GameSir Announces Nova 2 Lite Controllers, Opens Up Pre-Orders

PRESS RELEASE – GameSir Announces Nova 2 Lite Controllers, Opens Up Pre-Orders

PRESS RELEASE – GameSir Announces Nova 2 Lite Controllers, Opens Up Pre-Orders

May 30, 2025 – Introducing the GameSir Nova 2 Lite wireless game controller – compatible with Switch, PC, Android, and iOS via Bluetooth, wired, and wireless dongle connections. 

Co-designed with the fighting game champion and brand ambassador, XiaoHai, the Nova 2 Lite delivers champion-grade quality. Whether exploring new ways to game or aiming to level up, the Nova 2 Lite offers a fresh take on competitive control – perfect for beginners and beyond. Now available for pre-order.

Note – the charging station is not included, sold separately; compatible with GameSir Super Nova’s charging station.

Precise Execution, Instant Response

GameSir Nova 2 Lite features ultra-low latency buttons and sticks, delivering pro-level input performance. Combined with a 1000 Hz polling rate, commands are registered almost instantly, minimizing lag and giving a competitive edge. 

What’s more, it’s equipped with a mechanical circular D-pad, expertly tuned by XiaoHai. Designed for quick reactions and accuracy in every direction, this D-pad elevates the gaming experience with superior responsiveness.

GameSir Hall Effect Tech – Anti-Drift, Ultra-Smooth

The Nova 2 Lite features GameSir Hall Effect sticks, delivering enhanced recentering performance for smoother control and superior anti-drift capability. Plus, with anti-friction rings, it minimizes stick grinding, extends usage time, and guarantees ultra-durability.

To complement the smooth stick experience, the GameSir’s precision-tuned Hall Effect analog triggers provide unparalleled smoothness and responsiveness, giving players the confidence to play harder, faster, and longer.

Your Game, Your Way

The Nova 2 Lite is built for adaptability. With 2-stage trigger stops, gamers can easily switch between short and long trigger travel. To further elevate gameplay, the controller includes two programmable back buttons that support both single-button mapping and macro recording, offering flexible customization to suit any gamestyle.

And with the GameSir App (mobile) or GameSir Connect (PC), users can fine-tune every detail – from adjusting stick and trigger dead zones, customizing vibration intensity, testing buttons, to performing firmware upgrades. Many of these adjustments can even be made on-the-fly through button combinations, keeping your setup responsive and hassle-free.

Immerse in the Game, Charge with Ease

Equipped with dual asymmetric rumble motors, the Nova 2 Lite delivers both strong and subtle vibrations. Not just immersive, the Nova 2 Lite is also built for convenience. Featuring a built-in 600mAh battery, it supports a smart auto start-stop charging station. Simply pick up the controller to start playing, and when you’re done, place it back on the station to recharge.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

Read these next:

News stream