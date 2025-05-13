Gamers Care More About Price And Content Than Platforms – Survey Shows

A recent survey by digital marketplace Eneba suggests that gamers care more about prices and content than the device used to play on. Data shows that players are less likely to go for exclusive content, even if it’s offered by PlayStation or Xbox.

With more than 70% of gamers playing across multiple platforms and less than 20% having strong feelings for any particular console brand, the traditional console war in terms of units sold is shifting battleground to content.

“Gamers today are more loyal to games, rather than consoles. Fortnite, Call of Duty, Minecraft – these franchises matter more than what system you play them on. The superior content takes all now,” said Ignas Ivaškevičius, Category & Partnerships Manager, for Eneba.

Game And Price First Mindset

Nearly half of the gamers surveyed said they care more about playing Fortnite and the price than their hardware, and it’s this game-first mindset that’s driving sales. According to the survey, 48% of gamers listed price as their top priority before making a purchase, while 40% would only buy games at “deep discounts.”

This should be of interest to AAA studios spending millions of dollars on developing titles as they will have to adapt to survive. It’s clear that gamers wait for deals and look for value, which means that developers and publishers who can meet the demand for great content at affordable prices will hold the future in their hands.

“The economics of game development are evolving. Deep discounts don’t signal a lack of interest – they reflect a shift in purchasing behavior. Players are embracing smaller, smarter games alongside the blockbusters. There’s room for both, but sustainability will require change,” Ivaškevičius said.

Datadriven Approach to Sustainable Business

Based on the survey, Eneba projects that cross-platform purchasing behavior will accelerate as gaming studios continue to develop games for cross-platform play and progression.

“This survey helps us align our business even more closely with that mindset. Eneba will continue to be the best place to discover, compare, and buy across ecosystems – always at the right price,” said Ivaškevičius.

The digital marketplace was formed in 2018 and has grown rapidly to serve more than 15 million customers online.