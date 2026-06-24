Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Adds Skitarii Class Alongside New Events and Missions

The Skitarii Class is available now in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The update also introduces the Dark Rites live event , new Expeditions content, and additional enemy types.

, new Expeditions content, and additional enemy types. Players can customize Skitarii builds through a new talent tree, cybernetic upgrades, and servo skull companions.

Fatshark has released the long-awaited Skitarii Class for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, marking one of the game’s largest content updates since launch. Available now across Steam, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, the update introduces a new playable archetype inspired by the Adeptus Mechanicus alongside a range of additional content for existing players.

The launch also coincides with the start of the Dark Rites live event, new Expeditions activities, and the arrival of fresh enemy types across Tertium. For Darktide players looking to expand their roster with the latest class, Aquilas remain the game’s premium currency for unlocking cosmetic bundles and additional content introduced through ongoing updates.

Skitarii March into Tertium

The new Skitarii Class places players in the role of a Skitarii Alpha Primus, an elite operative enhanced through advanced Adeptus Mechanicus cybernetics. Fatshark said the class was designed around flexibility, offering multiple viable playstyles supported by a non-linear talent tree that allows players to build characters around ranged combat, melee combat, or electrical attacks.

One of the class’s defining features is the ability to deploy up to three servo skull companions. These floating support units can perform a variety of battlefield roles, including hacking objectives, reviving fallen allies, and attacking enemies with incendiary weaponry. The system adds a new layer of tactical decision-making to Darktide’s co-operative missions.

PHWOAR!

Players also gain access to a dedicated arsenal of Adeptus Mechanicus weaponry. New options include Arc weapons, Phosphor Blasters, Transonic Blades, and Galvanic Rifles, giving Skitarii access to equipment that differs significantly from the gear available to existing classes.

Beyond combat customization, the class introduces additional character creation options. Players can select different augmentation patterns, material types, Forge World origins, and voice profiles, allowing them to create a more personalized version of the Omnissiah’s cybernetic soldiers.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE BUY CHEAPER ON ENEBA

The Skitarii update launches alongside the Dark Rites live event, which tasks strike teams with recovering corrupted relics gathered by the Admonition cult. Throughout the event, players can align themselves with one of two factions, each providing unique gameplay bonuses and rewards.

The Adherents of Saint Messelina focus on team support through increased coherency range and enhanced movement and attack speed, while the Scourge of the Faithless offers more aggressive bonuses centred on damage output and burn effects. The event is designed to provide different approaches to mission completion depending on player preference.

Fatshark has also expanded Expeditions with a new scavenge zone that takes players into the badlands of Atoma at dawn. The update includes environmental hazards, quality-of-life improvements, balance adjustments, and bug fixes aimed at improving the overall gameplay experience.

Scab and Dreg Vanguards, looking like they need a good wash.

Meanwhile, two new enemy types have arrived in Tertium. The Scab Vanguard and Dreg Vanguard are shield-bearing human elites that combine durability with increased mobility, creating new challenges for squads accustomed to fighting slower Ogryn-based threats. Together with the Skitarii Class, live event, and mission updates, the latest patch represents one of the most substantial additions Darktide has received since release.