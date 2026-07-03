Resident Evil Survival Unit Launches Monster Hunter Collaboration Featuring Rathalos

The Monster Hunter collaboration is live now in Resident Evil Survival Unit until July 29.

is live now in Resident Evil Survival Unit until July 29. Rathalos, Yian Kut-Ku, and Silver Rathalos headline a series of limited-time crossover encounters.

headline a series of limited-time crossover encounters. Players can unlock free collaboration characters, themed cosmetics, and other event rewards.

Resident Evil and Monster Hunter have crossed paths before, including crossover events in Monster Hunter World that brought Resident Evil-themed armour and weapons into CAPCOM’s hunting series, but they’re teaming up once again in Resident Evil Survival Unit. Aniplex has launched a limited-time collaboration between the mobile strategy game and CAPCOM’s long-running hunting series, with the event available worldwide throughout July.

The crossover introduces several of Monster Hunter’s most recognisable monsters, alongside themed missions, exclusive rewards, and new gameplay activities. It also marks the latest update for Resident Evil Survival Unit, which takes the survival horror series in a different direction with real-time strategy gameplay focused on base building, squad management, and tactical battles.

Rathalos Leads Resident Evil Survival Unit’s Monster Hunter Crossover

The collaboration brings three familiar Monster Hunter creatures into Resident Evil Survival Unit: Rathalos, Yian Kut-Ku, and the Rare Species Silver Rathalos. Players can hunt Rathalos through dedicated event missions, tackle Yian Kut-Ku in mission-based encounters, and face Silver Rathalos in more challenging strategic battles available throughout the event.

For longtime Monster Hunter fans, Rathalos needs little introduction. The “King of the Skies” has appeared throughout the series for more than two decades and remains one of CAPCOM’s flagship monsters, including a starring role in Monster Hunter Wilds. Away from the headline hunts, the event also adds several Monster Hunter-inspired activities and minigames, giving players more ways to engage with the crossover beyond the game’s standard strategy missions.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE BUY CHEAPER ON ENEBA

Limited-Time Rewards Join Resident Evil’s Strategy Spin-Off

Alongside the event gameplay, players can earn two Monster Hunter-themed Hunter characters free of charge by taking part in the collaboration. Limited-time Base Skins, March Skins, and other cosmetic rewards are also available throughout the event (Resident Evil Survival Unit is a gacha game first and foremost, with a lot of items available for in-game currency).

Gloriously ridiculous armour? Check!

While Resident Evil is best known for survival horror, Survival Unit experiments by shifting the focus towards strategy. Players recruit familiar characters from across the Resident Evil universe, expand and defend their headquarters, manage resources, and deploy squads into tactical encounters against infected enemies and rival factions. The Monster Hunter event builds on those systems by introducing crossover boss battles and event-specific objectives.

The Monster Hunter collaboration is available now and runs until July 29 across Android and iOS, giving players a few weeks to take on some of the series’ most iconic monsters while collecting the crossover’s exclusive rewards.