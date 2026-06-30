Razer Launches Limited-Edition Kitsune Ryu Edition for Street Fighter 6 Fans

The Razer Kitsune – Ryu Edition launches during EVO 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PC.

launches during EVO 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PC. The limited-edition controller features exclusive Street Fighter 6 artwork inspired by Ryu.

features exclusive Street Fighter 6 artwork inspired by Ryu. Tournament-focused hardware includes optical switches, an all-button layout, and Razer Chroma RGB lighting.

Razer has unveiled the Kitsune – Ryu Edition, a new limited-edition version of its leverless arcade controller inspired by Street Fighter 6. Launching during EVO 2026 in Las Vegas, the controller combines exclusive artwork celebrating one of the fighting game’s most recognisable characters with the same competitive-focused hardware found in the original Kitsune.

Designed for PlayStation 5 and PC, the controller targets both competitive fighting game players and collectors. Alongside its tournament-ready features, the limited-edition release also arrives as Street Fighter 6 continues to feature prominently on the competitive fighting game circuit. Players looking to expand their Street Fighter 6 experience alongside new hardware can also use Fighter Coins to unlock additional characters, cosmetic content, and battle passes released through the game’s ongoing post-launch updates.

The Kitsune Receives a Street Fighter 6 Makeover

The headline feature of the new edition is its redesigned aluminium top plate, which features a monochrome illustration of Ryu accented with bold red highlights inspired by the iconic fighter’s signature look. According to Razer, the controller has been produced as a limited run, making it both a competitive peripheral and a collector’s item for fans of the franchise.

Beneath the artwork, the hardware remains unchanged from the original Kitsune. The controller uses an all-button layout in place of a traditional arcade joystick, allowing players to perform directional inputs using four dedicated movement buttons designed to deliver faster and more consistent execution during competitive play.

It also comes in a 2XKO version.

Razer has also equipped the controller with its low-profile linear optical switches, which offer shorter actuation distances for quicker inputs. Combined with the all-button design, the switches are intended to support advanced techniques, precise movement, and rapid reactions in tournament matches.

Players can further personalise the controller using Razer Chroma RGB lighting, with multiple lighting effects and colour combinations available to customise its appearance. For Street Fighter 6 players looking to continue building their roster after upgrading their setup, Fighter Coins remain the primary in-game currency for accessing new fighters, premium cosmetics, and seasonal content.

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Built for Tournament Play and Competitive Events

The Kitsune – Ryu Edition retains the slim, portable design introduced with the original controller, making it easier for players to transport between home setups, local tournaments, and major competitive events such as EVO. Several tournament-focused features are also included as standard. A detachable USB Type-C cable simplifies transport, while an integrated cable lock helps prevent accidental disconnections during matches. The controller also features a Tournament Lock Switch that disables non-essential buttons to comply with competitive event rules.

There’s also an eye-burning “esports green” for anyone who wants to wear sunglasses while playing beat ’em ups.

The controller has been designed specifically for fighting games on PlayStation 5 and PC, with its leverless layout becoming increasingly popular among professional players thanks to its consistency and rapid directional inputs. Launching alongside EVO 2026, the Kitsune – Ryu Edition combines premium hardware with one of Street Fighter’s most iconic characters, offering both competitive players and collectors a new way to celebrate the long-running fighting game series while preparing for future tournaments.