Honkai: Nexus Anima Opens Evolution Test Registration Ahead of July Closed Beta

Honkai: Nexus Anima’s Evolution Test begins on July 9 across PC, iOS, and Android.

begins on July 9 across PC, iOS, and Android. Registration is available now through HoYoverse’s official recruitment survey.

through HoYoverse’s official recruitment survey. The test will introduce new characters, Anima, regions, story content, and gameplay systems.

HoYoverse has opened player registration for the next closed beta of Honkai: Nexus Anima, its upcoming creature-collecting adventure strategy game. Known as the Evolution Test, the beta is scheduled to begin on July 9 and will be available on PC, iOS, and Android.

The Evolution Test represents the largest public look at the game since its initial reveal, expanding both the narrative and gameplay systems available to players. Participants selected through the recruitment process will gain access to new regions, characters, Anima companions, and progression mechanics as HoYoverse continues development ahead of the game’s eventual release.

Evolution Test Expands Honkai: Nexus Anima’s World and Gameplay

Set within the wider Honkai universe, Honkai: Nexus Anima centres around creatures known as Anima, beings connected to powerful Aspects such as Light and Dark, Love and Hate, and Reality and Illusion. Players form bonds with these companions and use their abilities in combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving throughout the game’s world.

During the Evolution Test, players take on the role of a traveller who escapes captivity and begins their journey in Iia, a town located within the Reality Plane. From there, the adventure expands across multiple interconnected Planes, introducing new storylines and locations while gradually uncovering secrets tied to the protagonist’s past.

One of the update’s major additions is an expanded focus on Anima evolution. HoYoverse described evolution as one of the world’s defining phenomena, with transformations representing the growing connection between players and their companions. The system allows Anima to become more powerful over time while preserving memories tied to key moments in the player’s journey.

The Evolution Test will also give players a closer look at how Honkai: Nexus Anima fits within HoYoverse’s broader Honkai franchise. While the game introduces its own cast, regions, and storylines, longtime fans may recognise familiar themes and concepts that have appeared elsewhere in the series.

Players interested in exploring more of HoYoverse’s connected universe while waiting for the July test can also revisit Honkai: Star Rail, where Oneiric Shards remain available for acquiring Stellar Jade, character banners, and other premium content tied to the game’s ongoing updates.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE BUY CHEAPER ON ENEBA

What’s New in the Evolution Test

The Evolution Test significantly expands the starting region of Iia, giving players access to additional districts, landmarks, commercial areas, and story locations. HoYoverse said areas such as Nexus Hall and the True Nexus Building will play a larger role in introducing the world’s factions and broader narrative themes.

Several new characters will also make their debut during the test. Nanafey, Bai Mei, and Olympia are among the companions players will encounter as they investigate forgotten histories and unravel mysteries connected to the fractured world of Nexus.

“Weird bird, I choose you!”

Beyond its narrative additions, the test aims to provide a deeper look at how exploration, creature collection, progression, and combat systems interact. HoYoverse said the expanded build will offer richer opportunities for discovery while showcasing how Anima abilities influence traversal, puzzle-solving, and tactical battles.

The Evolution Test will be a free, limited-time closed beta with all progress wiped once testing concludes. Players interested in participating can register now through the official recruitment survey, with selected applicants receiving access ahead of the July 9 start date. HoYoverse said additional details regarding the test and future phases of development will be shared closer to launch.