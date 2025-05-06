Game Builder Tycoon Builds an Empire on Consoles

Game development management sim, Game Builder Tycoon, is set to appear on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch, on May 7, 2025. The console release follows a successful stint on PC, after an initial release in September 2024.

Game Builder Tycoon comes from AM Playhouse, an Indian game studio, and PlayWay S.A., a Polish game studio and publisher. In the game, players are tasked with building up a studio from humble beginnings into a AAA juggernaut.

“From indie beginnings to becoming a market leader, the game offers a charming simulation of the game dev industry with intuitive mechanics, business strategy, and creative decisions,” the developers said in a press release.

Make The Game of Your Dreams

Simulation games are always popular, and these days you can find a ‘tycoon’ v erosion of just about any industry. Game Builder Tycoon clearly owes its inspiration to Greenheart Games’ Game Dev Tycoon but adds an extra layer of customization on top.

Players can create an avatar using RPG-like stats, such as IQ, Creativity and Insight, which in turn affect qualities such as Technical Skills and Artistic Skills. These then have an impact on the quality of games developed. Skills can be upgraded as the game goes on, and players can hire specialists to help them along the way, too.

The office can be upgraded as you level up.

The types of games and content also gradually unlock as the game progresses, so that players can add zombies, pirates and pretty much anything else they want. Want to see how a point and click adventure starring a superhero fares against 5,000 competitors? Make it, and then test out different marketing strategies.

The Names Behind The Game

Game Builder Tycoon is the second game by AM Playhouse, an eight person studio founded in 2024. Its first was Survive 10 Seconds Please, a zombie horde 3D sidescroller, and its next title is set to be Ice Cream Simulator, which features ice cream from different cultures.

PlayWay S.A. has been in the video game business since 2011 and looks to be cornering the market in job tycoon/simulator games, as its portfolio includes such titles Espresso Tycoon, Crime Scene Cleaner, and Recycling Center Simulator.