Game Asset Creator, Kenney, Offers Substantial Update to Asset Forge

Whether you’re actively involved in game development or just interested in it, there’s one creator whose name is synonymous with quality assets: Kenney. The Netherlands-based artist regularly releases free game assets, as well as paid tools. Asset Forge lets users build low poly 3D models then export them for use in pretty much whatever they want.

Asset Forge was first released in July 2017 and has seen steady updates and improvements since then. It’s now on version 2.5.1 and includes a bunch of quality of life improvements that should make using it easier for anyone.

“Asset Forge 2.5.1 has been released,” said Kenney in a post on his official X (Twitter) channel. “Adds customizable hotkeys, new blaster and character generators, custom folders and more.”

Build Anything

Although primarily presented as a game development aid, Asset Forge can also be considered a graphic design tool, for those interested in creating 3D sculptures. Blocks are grouped in categories, such as Golf, Aircraft, and Buildings, with a wide range of shapes that can be mixed and matched however a user sees fit.

The completed 3D model (or diorama), can then be exported in OBJ, FBX, DAE (Collada), STL or glTF format, or as a PNG for use as a 2D sprite. Anything created with Asset Forge is completely free to use, license-wise, as is the case with all Kenney assets.

You can combine blocks from different categories.

There are two versions of the tool, the standard one and a Deluxe version that adds around 10% more blocks. Otherwise, both have exactly the same functionality and features, including the ability to change colors, position and sizing.

New Bits And Pieces

Kenney occasionally adds free additional blocks, but this time around the focus is on UX tweaks. These include customizable hotkeys and folders, a mouse sensitivity option, and fixes for camera movement.

Arguably the most exciting update, though, is a menu option for model generation. This lets users create a randomized model in one click, based on a set parameter type, like Blaster or Character. With AI asset creation tools like Cube on the rise, it’s somewhat unusual to see an asset generator built by human hands.

Asset Forge is available for Windows, Linux and Mac, and is DRM-free.