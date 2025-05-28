PRESS RELEASE – Funcom Outlines Dune: Awakening Release And Pre-Loading Times

May 28, 2025 – Dune: Awakening will first be available in head start on June 5 for those who have pre-ordered either the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. Pre-ordering either edition, or the base edition, will also unlock the Terrarium of Muad’Dib pre-order reward.

Official launch is June 10, at which point pre-orders (and the Terrarium of Muad’Dib reward) will no longer be available for purchase. The base, Deluxe, and Ultimate Editions will be available for regular purchase from that point onwards.

Launch times.

The game will unlock for play on PC at 16:00 CEST / 10am EDT, both on June 5 and June 10. For other regions, the map above shows when it will be available. Pre-load will be available to all pre-order owners 24 hours before head start on June 4, but please be aware that pre-ordering the base edition does not grant head start access.

What else do you need to know?

Multiple Worlds/servers will be available at head start, but the majority will go live with launch on June 10 as more players come in. Players can still choose a head start World/server at launch if they prefer, e.g., if they want to join friends playing there.

Last, but not least, don’t miss out on the livestream Funcom is hosting on May 28 where the studio will show and talk about the mid-to-endgame, giving players a glimpse of what lies beyond what many played in the recent large-scale Beta Weekend.