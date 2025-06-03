Funcom Announces Dune: Awakening Will Feature Private Servers at Launch

PRESS RELEASE – June 2, 2025 – Dune: Awakening’s head start begins on June 5, with full launch arriving on June 10. Today, Funcom announced that rentable private servers will be available beginning with the head start.

Private servers can be rented from several third-party providers, allowing players to have their own server where they decide who has access, and where certain gameplay settings can be adjusted including allowing free-for-all PvP.

Private servers have been one of the most requested features by the community, but it’s not at all obvious that this is now finally a reality.

Dune: Awakening combines the survival and MMO genres, featuring large-scale multiplayer content, mechanics, and gameplay systems with several hundred players sharing the same, persistent world.

It’s one of the things that make Dune: Awakening unique in the survival genre, with a broad set of features that are fundamentally MMO-like including shared spaces where players can engage in social activities, trade, and conflict.

So How Do You Make That Work With a Private Server Model?

Same as with official servers. Each private server in Dune: Awakening also belongs to a World consisting of several other private servers rented by other players. While a private server can hold 40+ players concurrently, one World can have several hundred concurrent players.

All servers in a World share the same social hubs and a massive, constantly changing Deep Desert where players will meet to both explore and engage in conflict over spice.

That means that what makes Dune: Awakening so unique as a survival game when playing on official servers, is retained also for private servers.

Because Dune: Awakening features this shared, large-scale multiplayer setup, naturally there are certain restrictions in just how much a private server can be customized.

About Funcom

Funcom is a developer and publisher of online games for PC and consoles since 1993 and continues to expand its track record of more than twenty released games. Titles include Conan Exiles, Metal: Hellsinger, Aloft, Dune: Spice Wars, Secret World Legends, and many more.

About Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of more than $18 billion worldwide at the box office.

About Frank Herbert

Frank Herbert (1920 – 1986) created the most beloved novel in the annals of science fiction, DUNE, winner of both the Hugo and Nebula Awards. Today the novel is more popular than ever, with new readers continually discovering it and telling their friends to pick up a copy. It has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide, in more than 40 languages.