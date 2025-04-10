Framework Launch Pre-Orders For Durable Modular Laptop 12

Framework, the California-based company behind modular laptops and PCs, has revealed technical specifications for its Framework Laptop 12 and opened pre-orders. It launches in June, although the company has also acknowledged how recent issues with US tariffs can impact orders.

The Framework Laptop 12 is an Intel-powered notebook with a 12.2” 1920×1200 touchscreen. It’s compatible with Windows 11 and Linux, and has options for i3 and i5 Intel Core processors, up to 48GB of DDR5 and 2TB of storage. It also comes in a choice of five eye-catching colorways.

“For Framework Laptop 12, we also invested heavily in durability. The two-tone colorways aren’t just for show. We designed the chassis with shock-absorbing TPU overmolded onto plastic with inner metal structure for robustness,” the company said in a press release.

In terms of the current tariffs, the company said: “For our lowest-priced configurations, where we can’t afford to absorb the tariffs, we’re currently pausing sales to the US. We’re also delaying the pre-order launch of Framework Laptop 12 in the US. We’re continuing to monitor changes to tariffs, and we will make additional adjustments if needed.”

Small But Mighty

At just 12.2”, the Framework 12 is almost as small as its Mini PC. However, Framework has still managed to pack a lot of features into the little notebook, including a 360 degree hinge and touchscreen capability.

The choice of Intel processors also means that gamers can configure this to pack a punch, especially since Framework 12 is modular. If a user wants to swap out or replace any part, they can with ease; Framework estimates the Laptop 12 can be assembled/disassembled in around 10 minutes.

Inside the Framework Laptop 12.

It also comes in a choice of five designs: Lavender, Bubblegum, Sage, Black and Gray. Framework offers prebuilt versions in Black, but these come at a higher price point.

Other Specs

The built-in webcam and microphone can be turned on and off at a hardware level thanks to manual switches, and it comes with stereo 2W speakers. Despite only being as big as an airplane tray, the keyboard is fullsize with 1.5mm travel.

As with other Framework devices, users are free to get it with an OS, or install their own. The same goes for the storage space, which isn’t a set size by default and instead is covered by an SO-DIMM slot that accepts up to 48GB DDR5.