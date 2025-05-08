Former Metro Game Devs’ Latest, La Quimera, Backtracks From Full Release to Early Access

Reburn, a Ukrainian game studio comprised of former Metro and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. developers, has pulled its debut title La Quimera back from full release and relaunched it into Early Access, after it received widespread poor reviews. Initially launched in closed beta on April 12, 2025, it received a short-lived full release on April 25.

La Quimera takes place in a futuristic megacity, Nuevo Caracas, and follows a PMC (Private Military Company) caught in war between rival factions as seemingly supernatural events start bleeding into the real world.

“We truly appreciate the support our community has shown since we made the decision to pivot La Quimera into Early Access,” Dmytro Lymar, CEO of Reburn, said. “Though this wasn’t our original plan, as Ukrainian game developers, we’re very familiar with perseverance in the face of tough choices and tougher odds. Our goal is to deliver a new experience that fans of our past work have come to expect now and through future updates.”

Necesitaba Más Tiempo en el Horno

The world and narrative were created by Nicolas Winding Refn (the Danish filmmaker behind Drive and The Neon Demon), and E.J.A. Warren, the writer of a forthcoming action film, CAM48.

Despite featuring a famous director behind the scenes, an exciting Latin American setting, and veteran game devs, La Quimera needed more time in the oven. Original news of the game was accompanied by quotes from Lymar involving his excitement for getting the game out in the world.

“Our Reburn team can’t wait to finally share our hard work and vision for La Quimera with players on April 25,” he said.

Go ahead, mech my day.

However, the preceding La Quimera closed beta only ran for 24 hours and subsequent reviews of the game, from critics and players alike, were unanimous in saying that the game wasn’t anywhere near ready. A lot of reviewers were also confused by the game retailing for $30 and only providing around four hours worth of campaign.

No Exento de Encantos

Even though it fumbled its original launch, many players still acknowledged La Quimera is not without its charms. The game can be played in co-op with up to two other people, and the core gameplay revolves around upgrading an exosuit not dissimilar to the Crysis games. There’s also an emphasis on battling mech-like rivals that brings to mind the mid-budget joys of the Surge games.

The Surge 2 has a nice line in augmented enemies.

The developers took to the game’s official page to clarify plans for La Quimera now the focus had shifted to Early Access, including a price hike (it’s still currently set at $29.99).

“We plan to remain in Early Access for up to 18 months. This timeline may adjust based on feedback and the pace of development, but our goal is to deliver a fully polished experience within that timeframe.”

“We plan to gradually raise the game’s price as new content is added and the experience improves,” Reburn added. “This approach is intended to reward early supporters and reflect the growing scope and quality of the game over time.”