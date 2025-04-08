La Quimera: The Dystopian Shooter That Could Redefine Political Storytelling in Games

The upcoming sci-fi FPS La Quimera is quietly building hype as one of the most daring and original projects in development, and for good reason. Created by Reburn, the newly formed studio spun off from Metro Exodus developer 4A Games Ukraine, La Quimera marks a bold new direction in first-person shooter design, narrative ambition, and world-building.

The game is set for a closed beta for 24 hours, starting on April 12, 2025 with a full release scheduled for April 25. La Quimera’s DNA is already crystal clear: cinematic storytelling, gritty realism, and a politically charged backdrop.

“Our Reburn team can’t wait to finally share our hard work and vision for La Quimera with players on April 25,” said Dmytro Lymar, CEO and co-founder of Reburn, in a press release. “Ahead of our release, we invite players to join us in our closed beta to get an early look at the co-op experience for our vision of Nuevo Caracas and far beyond.”

A Latin American Dystopia With a Cinematic Edge

Set in the year 2064 in a Latin America ravaged by authoritarian regimes and revolutionary uprisings, La Quimera promises a raw and visually compelling setting. This is no generic sci-fi battleground, the world of La Quimera is being shaped by real-world anxieties, cultural specificity, and the haunting beauty of cities under siege.

“As a development studio operating out of Ukraine, the last several years have been extremely challenging in terms of bringing any artistic creation to life while contending with the realities of war and dramatic shifts in the games industry,” Lymar said.

The creative mind of Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn, best known for directing Drive (2011) and Only God Forgives (2013), both starring Ryan Gosling, is central to the vision of La Quimera.

Known for his stylized violence, complex protagonists, and surreal narratives, Refn is co-writing the game alongside E.J.A. Warren. Little is known about Warren apart from his work on the action-thriller CAM48 directed by Jordan Gertner.

Bringing down enemies may require upgraded military tech.

If past work is any indicator, expect a story layered with ambiguity, philosophical overtones, and characters that blur the line between hero and villain. It’s a bold move for a first-person shooter, and it suggests that La Quimera won’t follow the path of traditional “good guys vs. bad guys” warfare.

Build an Arsenal And Battle Robotic Enemies

In a world where a majority of nation states are all but extinct following a series of natural and human caused disasters in the 2030s and 2040s, the new world is made up of microstates relying on private military companies (PMC).

Assuming the role of a PMC operative, a high-risk campaign across a breathtaking megalopolis and dense jungle lies ahead. Players can charge ahead on their own or in co-op, combining firepower with combat abilities and divvy up resources.

The exoskeletons aren’t just aesthetic; they seem to play a mechanical role, potentially enabling enhanced mobility, strength and special abilities. It’s a design choice that hints at Crysis-like verticality and versatility in battle.

The dystopian environment is an integral part of the narrative.

Armor will be key to survival against the onslaught of robotic enemies resistant to conventional weapons. They also have the ability to fly, crawl on ceilings, and scale walls, making them as formidable as they are lethal. Advanced military tech will be required to bring them down.

Spiritual Successor to Metro, but Not a Copy

Reburn was formed by former 4A Games Ukraine developers, the team behind the acclaimed Metro series. That legacy shows. From what’s been teased so far, La Quimera will feature immersive environments, methodical pacing, and survival-style combat that rewards patience and precision.

But this isn’t just Metro in the jungle. Where Metro was claustrophobic and post-apocalyptic, La Quimera appears to embrace open-ended environments and socio-political complexity. Expect less scavenging for filters and more grappling with factional conflict, surveillance states, and maybe even moral choice.

Comparisons: A New Breed of Shooter

It’s hard to compare La Quimera directly to any one game, because it’s pulling from a wide range of influences. Given Reburn’s background and what’s been shown so far, La Quimera draws natural comparisons to a handful of acclaimed titles.

Like Metro Exodus, it promises immersive storytelling and rich world-building. Its morally complex narrative and focus on player perspective echo Spec Ops: The Line. Meanwhile, the Latin American setting and resistance-driven themes bring to mind Far Cry 2 and Far Cry 6, though Reburn seems to be steering away from bombastic open-world tropes.

The Nano Suit in Crysis 3 makes all the difference.

Its use of exoskeletons and futuristic tech suggests a tactical combat system more akin to Crysis 3, but with a focus on narrative-driven choices. This balance between futuristic warfare and deep character-driven storytelling is what could truly define La Quimera in a crowded genre.

Why La Quirmera Matters

In an industry flooded with military shooters that follow the same blueprint, La Quimera is a rare project: one that aspires to say something. Its political themes aren’t window dressing, they’re the narrative engine. In the hands of Refn, that means things could get weird, bold, and deeply personal.

Add to that Reburn’s proven talent in immersive design and gunplay, and you’ve got a game that could make waves not just as a shooter, but as a narrative milestone.

A Potential Breakout Hit

La Quimera has all the ingredients to be a breakout hit: a timely setting, auteur-level storytelling, and a development team with genre-defining experience. While there’s still much to learn about the game, the pieces are already in place for something special.

If it lives up to its potential, La Quimera could stand shoulder to shoulder with Spec Ops: The Line and Deus Ex as one of the few shooters that dares to explore the human condition through the barrel of a gun.